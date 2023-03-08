Open in App
Caldwell, ID
See more from this location?
Idaho Press

No. 1 Yotes pull away late to avoid upset vs. No. 16 Westcliff

By JOHN WUSTROW,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUB48_0lBMbB7v00

CALDWELL — After several upsets during the opening day of the NAIA Tournament, particularly in the Naismith Bracket, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was determined not to become the biggest upset victim of them all.

Visiting Westcliff (Calif.) certainly put the Yotes on the ropes, staying with the nation’s No. 1-ranked team until the final minutes. But the College of Idaho pulled away late, scoring the final 13 points of the game to take a 78-61 win against the 16th-seeded Warriors on Tuesday.

“The NAIA Tournament is crazy good competition,” said Jake O’Neil, who led the Yotes with 16 points. “The 16 seed is way better than a lot of teams in your conference. They’re a great basketball team, Westcliff, and they played really good tonight. I’m just glad we were the tougher team.”

The Yotes (31-1) advance to take on No. 8 seed Xavier (La.), 95-57 winners against Hope International in their opening round game in the Caldwell region. The winner of that will move on to the final site in Kansas City, Mo., next week.

“We’ll take some stuff away from this one, like play better defense and make better shots,” said Drew Wyman, who finished with 10 points. “I think we were only able to make to 3s tonight, which is unusual. I think we saved all our makes for tomorrow.”

The opening day of the tournament certainly saw its share of underdogs pull off the big wins. In the Yotes’ quadrant alone, No. 3-seed Loyola (La.) — the defending national champions — and No. 4 Huntington (Ind.) saw their title hopes dashed at the hands of SAGU (Texas) and Pikeville (Ky.), respectively. No. 2 seed Florida College also survived a scare from Life (Ga.), rallying from as much as 11 down to win 79-77 and No. 5 LSU Shreveport advanced in overtime.

“There were a lot of upsets today, and it’s a good reminder that if you get into this tournament, you are a team that’s really good,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “You are well-developed, you have talent, you are well-coached. We saw that tonight with a Westcliff team that had a great game plan and really was physical and did a great job battling, that’s for sure. We’ve been telling guys all year, we’re going to play closer games, and we felt that tonight.”

The Warriors certainly came out ideas of pulling off one more upset. At one point, about 15 minutes in, they were beating the College of Idaho at many of the things the Yotes pride themselves on.

Westcliff was shooting over 50 percent against the Cascade Conference’s top shooting defense this season and had a 16-8 advantage on the board over the Yotes, the league’s top rebounding team.

Behind that advantage Westcliff held a 23-19 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

“We were losing the rebound margin at the beginning of the game,” said Starton Rodgers. “Blaine called a timeout, saying we were down by three and we had to pick it up. They hit some tough shots and we had to remember to not keep our heads down.”

The Yotes were able to start to slow the Warriors in the later stages of the half and took a 33-31 lead into the locker room after a layup by O’Neil with about 20 seconds left in the half.

The College of Idaho opened the second half with a 7-0 run, with a Wyman dunk giving the Yotes a 40-31 lead less than two minutes into the second half. They never gave up the lead after that.

“We’ve been very privileged and earned halftime leads,” Blaine said. “So, to be at a two-point game was a different feeling for us. We were on pace to defensively, but our offense wasn’t clicking. So, to get off to a good start in the second half, it gave us a chance to take some risk and not feel all the pressure on us. So, I was really proud of that starting group to get off to a good start.”

They maintained a lead between 8 and 11 points for much of the second half until Westcliff cut the lead to four with about three minutes left. A 3-pointer made it 65-61, but the College of Idaho scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the victory.

“In the tournament, that first game, the first half, is a different vibe compared to conference play,” said Charles Elzie, who had all 11 of his points in the second half. “We got our feet wet, and in the second half we came in and settled down. We started giving each other love and energy and we just came together as a team.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Utah State Meets Boise State In Mountain West Semifinal Rubber Match
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
8 of the Worst Tornadoes That Have Ever Happened in Idaho
Boise, ID19 hours ago
STATE 3A BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Badgers take second for first time in school history
Nampa, ID2 days ago
Boise State vs. Utah State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Logan, UT17 hours ago
Satire: OREGON SCORES TRIUMPH AS IDAHO LIFTS BOISE BLOCKADE
Boise, ID2 days ago
Team Behind Boise Favorite Breaks Ground At New Location in Eagle
Boise, ID1 day ago
The Master Closet In This $1.7M Boise-Area Home Will Make You LOL
Boise, ID17 hours ago
See: Majestic cross appears in Idaho amid blowing snow
Boise, ID1 day ago
Idaho Bar Appears on Dramatic Episode of Bar Rescue This Weekend
Meridian, ID11 hours ago
Boise Roadster Show is Made in Idaho
Boise, ID12 hours ago
Here’s How To Take The Most Delicious ‘Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ Trip Starting in Idaho
Boise, ID1 day ago
Trainers adopt wild horses and burros for the BLM's Mustang Mania Program
Nampa, ID1 day ago
Wind Advisory issued for South Central Idaho; gusty winds expected in Southwest Highlands and Western Magic Valley
Boise, ID1 day ago
Protesters gather in Twin Falls to highlight the need for childcare funding from the state
Twin Falls, ID2 days ago
Snow showers headed our way
Boise, ID2 days ago
5 Deadly Honest Reasons Not To Move To Caldwell
Caldwell, ID3 days ago
Large storm bringing rain to the valley and snow to the mountains
Boise, ID20 hours ago
All lanes open after an accident on eastbound I-184 flyover
Boise, ID2 days ago
Eagle bank shooter suspect sought out estranged wife, police say
Eagle, ID1 day ago
Idaho Senate votes to eliminate use of student IDs for voting
Boise, ID1 day ago
House bill would add catalytic converters to Idaho's Scrap Dealers Act
Boise, ID1 day ago
One woman killed and another injured in shooting at Eagle business, the suspect is also injured
Eagle, ID2 days ago
Boise Needs A Lesson On Gender Pronouns
Boise, ID2 days ago
Law enforcement investigating a possible murder-suicide attempt in Eagle
Eagle, ID2 days ago
6 Real Problems With Mayor McLean’s Reelection Campaign
Boise, ID1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy