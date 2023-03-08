No. 1 Yotes pull away late to avoid upset vs. No. 16 Westcliff

CALDWELL — After several upsets during the opening day of the NAIA Tournament, particularly in the Naismith Bracket, the College of Idaho men’s basketball team was determined not to become the biggest upset victim of them all.

Visiting Westcliff (Calif.) certainly put the Yotes on the ropes, staying with the nation’s No. 1-ranked team until the final minutes. But the College of Idaho pulled away late, scoring the final 13 points of the game to take a 78-61 win against the 16th-seeded Warriors on Tuesday.

“The NAIA Tournament is crazy good competition,” said Jake O’Neil, who led the Yotes with 16 points. “The 16 seed is way better than a lot of teams in your conference. They’re a great basketball team, Westcliff, and they played really good tonight. I’m just glad we were the tougher team.”

The Yotes (31-1) advance to take on No. 8 seed Xavier (La.), 95-57 winners against Hope International in their opening round game in the Caldwell region. The winner of that will move on to the final site in Kansas City, Mo., next week.

“We’ll take some stuff away from this one, like play better defense and make better shots,” said Drew Wyman, who finished with 10 points. “I think we were only able to make to 3s tonight, which is unusual. I think we saved all our makes for tomorrow.”

The opening day of the tournament certainly saw its share of underdogs pull off the big wins. In the Yotes’ quadrant alone, No. 3-seed Loyola (La.) — the defending national champions — and No. 4 Huntington (Ind.) saw their title hopes dashed at the hands of SAGU (Texas) and Pikeville (Ky.), respectively. No. 2 seed Florida College also survived a scare from Life (Ga.), rallying from as much as 11 down to win 79-77 and No. 5 LSU Shreveport advanced in overtime.

“There were a lot of upsets today, and it’s a good reminder that if you get into this tournament, you are a team that’s really good,” said College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine. “You are well-developed, you have talent, you are well-coached. We saw that tonight with a Westcliff team that had a great game plan and really was physical and did a great job battling, that’s for sure. We’ve been telling guys all year, we’re going to play closer games, and we felt that tonight.”

The Warriors certainly came out ideas of pulling off one more upset. At one point, about 15 minutes in, they were beating the College of Idaho at many of the things the Yotes pride themselves on.

Westcliff was shooting over 50 percent against the Cascade Conference’s top shooting defense this season and had a 16-8 advantage on the board over the Yotes, the league’s top rebounding team.

Behind that advantage Westcliff held a 23-19 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

“We were losing the rebound margin at the beginning of the game,” said Starton Rodgers. “Blaine called a timeout, saying we were down by three and we had to pick it up. They hit some tough shots and we had to remember to not keep our heads down.”

The Yotes were able to start to slow the Warriors in the later stages of the half and took a 33-31 lead into the locker room after a layup by O’Neil with about 20 seconds left in the half.

The College of Idaho opened the second half with a 7-0 run, with a Wyman dunk giving the Yotes a 40-31 lead less than two minutes into the second half. They never gave up the lead after that.

“We’ve been very privileged and earned halftime leads,” Blaine said. “So, to be at a two-point game was a different feeling for us. We were on pace to defensively, but our offense wasn’t clicking. So, to get off to a good start in the second half, it gave us a chance to take some risk and not feel all the pressure on us. So, I was really proud of that starting group to get off to a good start.”

They maintained a lead between 8 and 11 points for much of the second half until Westcliff cut the lead to four with about three minutes left. A 3-pointer made it 65-61, but the College of Idaho scored the final 13 points of the game to secure the victory.

“In the tournament, that first game, the first half, is a different vibe compared to conference play,” said Charles Elzie, who had all 11 of his points in the second half. “We got our feet wet, and in the second half we came in and settled down. We started giving each other love and energy and we just came together as a team.”