Franco throws 7th career no-hitter to cap LCU sweep of ENMU

Maxine Valdez threw a two-hit shutout in the first game and Taylor Franco fashioned her seventh career no-hitter in a run-rule shortened second game as No. 10 Lubbock Christian University beat Eastern New Mexico 5-0 and 11-0 Wednesday, sweeping a Lone Star Conference softball doubleheader and three-game series at Maner Park.

Franco (8-5) struck out five and walked one. The senior from Monahans is the 14th pitcher in NCAA Division II history with seven no-hitters, a Lone Star Conference record. She and Grand Valley State's Hannah Beatus are the active Division II leaders in that category.

Hope Banales drove in four runs for LCU (18-7, 8-6) in the finale with a single and a three-run double. Skylar Herrera launched a two-run homer, and Tiarra Delrosario hit a two-run double as LCU dealt ENMU (14-13, 6-9) its seventh loss in nine games.

Valdez struck out 12 and walked one in the first game. Delrosario and Banales delivered run-scoring doubles in the first inning, and Herrera's two-run single in the third made it 4-0. Kamryn Gibbs added an RBI single.

Banales finished 3 for 4. Berkeley Quinn, Delrosario, Herrera and Gibbs had two hits apiece.

In Tuesday's series opener, Franco allowed five hits in a complete game and Gibbs drove in the game's last run with a solo homer in the fourth inning as LCU won 3-2.

LCU (17-7, 7-6) erased a 2-0 deficit in the third when Kasey Flores hit a sacrifice fly and Banales came through with an RBI single. Delrosario, Banales and Sydnee Bowlin finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Chaps.

The Lady Chaps play a three-game series Friday and Saturday at Texas A&M-Kingsville (11-9, 8-4).

SPC men's basketball

WOLFFORTH — Cincere Scott made a 3-point goal with four seconds left in overtime, lifting No. 21 Ranger College past No. 22 South Plains College 76-73 in Wednesday's first round of the NJCAA Region V tournament at Frenship.

Scott scored the last seven points for Ranger (25-6), a No. 1 seed as the champion of the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. B.J Comer led the Rangers with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Christian Coleman put No. 4 seed South Plains (22-9) ahead 63-61 on a basket with 14 seconds left in regulation, but Comer tied it with eight seconds to go and Texans guard Jaden Harris missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Ismail Habib led South Plains with 19 points and seven rebounds. Coleman and Harris added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Ranger had four others in double figures: Tayton Conerway with 13, Shay Davis with 11 and Derrick Daniels and Mykell Robinson with 10 apiece.

WBU women's basketball

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kami Walk scored the game-winning basket with four seconds left as Southern Oregon rallied from a 29-point deficit to stun Wayland Baptist 68-66 Tuesday night in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.

Brianna Phiakhamngon scored 21 points for Southern Oregon (24-7), including a 3-point goal with 53 seconds left that drew her team even for the first time since early in the first quarter. Walk's basket after that gave the Raiders their only lead of the game.

No. 7 seed Southern Oregon was set to play No. 2 seed Westmont (24-3), the site host, late Wednesday. At stake was being one of the 16 teams to make the NAIA Tournament final site in Sioux City, Iowa.

Wayland finished 21-11. Kaitlyn Edgemon scored 23 points for the Flying Queens. Jenna Cooper-Jackson had 13 points and seven assists.

Ashlyn Shelley made three 3-point goals in the first quarter, which ended with Wayland up 25-6. When Cooper-Jackson hit a 3 at the 5:15 mark of the second, it was 37-8.

WBU men's basketball

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Hayes scored 21 points and 20th-ranked University of Antelope Valley downed Wayland Baptist 77-68 in the first round of the NAIA Tournament.

Andrew Lewis and Elias Ezenekwe added 17 and 13 points, respectively, for UAV (26-2).

The team from Lancaster, California, a No. 8 seed, earned a shot at No. 1 seed and site host Arizona Christian (25-5) on Wednesday night. The winner advances to the NAIA Tournament final site in Kansas City.

Wayland ended the season 23-9 after shooting a season-low 33 percent from the field. D'Michael Bellfield led Wayland with 17 points and eight rebounds. Seniors Parrish Hewitt, R.J. Mason and Tedrick Wolfe finished with 11, 10 and 10, respectively.

NJCAA REGION V TOURNAMENT

at The Tiger Pit, Wolfforth

Note: Conference affiliation, seeds, records in parentheses. A "W" denotes teams from the Western Junior College Athletic Conference. An "N" denotes teams from the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

MEN

Wednesday's First-Round Games

Ranger College 76, South Plains College 73

Weatherford College 65, Clarendon College 62

Midland College 77, McLennnan Community College 40

Odessa College 80, Hill College 40

Friday's Semifinals

Ranger (N1) (25-6) vs. Weatherford (N3) (23-7), 1 p.m.

Odessa (W1) (29-2) vs. Midland (W3) (25-6), 3 p.m.

WOMEN

Thursday's First-Round Games

Collin County (N1) (28-1) vs. Clarendon College (W4) (24-6), 1 p.m.

New Mexico Junior College (W2) (22-5) vs. Grayson College (N3) (24-6), 3 p.m.

McLennan Community College (N2) (26-3) vs. Odessa College (W3) (16-9), 5 p.m.

South Plains College (W1) (18-9) vs. Hill (N4) (18-12), 7 p.m.

NAIA TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's First-Round Games

(Area teams only )

MEN

Antelope Valley 77, Wayland Baptist 68

WOMEN

Southern Oregon 68, Wayland Baptist 66

DIVISION II NCAA TOURNAMENT

South Central Region

Seeds, records in parentheses

WOMEN

at Junell Center, San Angelo

Friday's first-round games

Regis (3) (25-6) vs. Black Hills State (6) (22-7), noon

Texas Woman's (2) (26-5) vs. Lubbock Christian (7) (22-10), 2:30 p.m.

Colorado School of Mines (4) (24-6) vs. UT Tyler (5) (24-7), 5 p.m.

Angelo State (1) (25-6) vs. West Texas A&M (8) (21-10), 7:30 p.m.

MEN

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

Saturday's first-round games

Colorado School of Mines (3) (26-5) vs. Black Hills State (6) (25-5), noon

Fort Lewis (2) (28-3) vs. Lubbock Christian (7) (19-11), 2:30 p.m.

West Texas A&M (1) (25-6) vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville (8) (21-11), 5 p.m.

Angelo State (4) (25-6) vs. Colorado Mesa (5) (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

