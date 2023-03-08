Open in App
Manhattan, NY
The Associated Press

Gardner leads Marist past Manhattan in MAAC tourney opener

2 days ago

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Patrick Gardner scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Marist controlled from the start beating Manhattan 61-50 on Tuesday night in an opening round contest of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament.

After Marist’s early 12-4 lead, the Jaspers closed to 18-17 when Nick Brennen made a 3-pointer with 6:38 before halftime. But the Jaspers failed to score again, Marist (11-19) scored the next 18 points and went to halftime up 19. Gardner scored 10 in that span.

Manhattan closed within four on two occasions — 48-44 and 50-46 — but never got closer.

Ant Nelson scored 15 points and Josh Roberts 11 and grabbed 13 rebounds for Manhattan (12-18).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

