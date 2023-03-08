Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
Steelers pass on using franchise tag and focus on free agency

By Curt Popejoy,

2 days ago
The Tuesday deadline came and went and the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the teams who did not opt to use either the franchise or transition tag on any player. No NFL team used the transition tag and only six teams utilized the franchise tag.

It comes as no surprise that the Steelers didn’t use the tag and with that deadline in the rearview mirror, the team now turns its attention to the March 15 start of free agency. This will mark the Steelers first steps toward trimming salary in spots to free up salary cap space, lock up priority in-house free agents and maybe even be a buyer on the free-agent market as well.

Pittsburgh’s top free-agent priority must be cornerback Cameron Sutton. Sutton is the closest thing the Steelers have to a No. 1 cornerback and while his market will be strong for him, Pittsburgh should be able to get him back under contract without paying too much of a premium.

Just behind Sutton but nearly as important are defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safeties Damontae Kazee and Terrell Edmunds. Getting Ogunjobi signed shouldn’t be a huge financial burden but after a strong finish to the 2022 season a top priority. We won’t be shocked if the Steelers lose either Kazee or Edmunds but Pittsburgh can keep one and find that third safety.

What is your top free-agent priority for the Steelers? Should they gut salary and do their best to add talent in free agency or focus more on keeping the players they have? Let us know in the comments.

