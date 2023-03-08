Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New PFN mock draft goes off script for Steelers pick

By Curt Popejoy,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bKca_0lBMUEJ700

First off, I am all for out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2023 NFL draft. I don’t need another mock draft with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. going No. 17 overall as the fifth defensive back off the board. But Kent Platte of Pro Football Network went further off-script than most Steelers fans are going to be OK with.

Platte gave the Steelers former Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with the No. 17 overall pick. Here’s what he had to say about the pick:

It’s a bit silly that a player who hits 93rd-percentile speed can claim to be disappointed in his testing, but that’s where we ended up with Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt had boasted a 4.29 run in the lead-up to the Combine but ended up “only” running a 4.40.

That’s plenty fast, and not a time anyone should worry about for a speed guy. Pittsburgh needs a deep threat for Kenny Pickett, and while 93% isn’t 100%, it’s enough to beat most players most of the time, which is all you need if your QB is any good.

I get that PFN is all about stats and analytics but you aren’t going to sell me on the Steelers using the No. 17 overall pick on their slot receiver. Eight of the next nine picks are all guys who would be better options for the Steelers. In fact, other than the two running backs chosen, every player taken after Hyatt could do more for the Steelers and fill a more significant need. Whether this is a “what I would do” or a “what should the Steelers do” mock draft, it misses the mark.

