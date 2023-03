With the NFL Scouting Combine in the books, it is time to update our first-round big board for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is our ranking for the 11 best options for Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft who could realistically be available. This means no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter. Read on and let us know in the comments if you agree.

8 - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

9 - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

