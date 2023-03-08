Amber-Pocasset, Dale girls teams cruise to wins in Class 2A quarterfinals
By Ty Loftis,
3 days ago
By Ty Loftis | Photos and video by Michael Kinney
OKLAHOMA CITY - Amber-Pocasset and Dale came in as prohibitive favorites in their Class 2A quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday evening, and they showed why as both teams came away with dominant victories, which will set up a monster matchup in the semifinals on Friday.
Amber-Pocasset 54, Hartshorne 32
Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers led Hartshorne 35-28, but in the fourth quarter, it was all Amber-Pocasset, as they outscored Hartshorne, 19-4.
Amber-Pocasset closed the game on a 15-0 run in the final 6:15.
“This team is capable of turning it into overdrive at anytime,” Lady Panther Coach Bo Thomason said. “We did just that and now we have to get ready for the semis.”
It wasn’t just that fourth quarter run that Amber-Pocasset went on. Trailing 8-6 early in the second quarter, Grace Hicks converted two three-point plays and a Faith Carpenter 3-pointer was just part of an 11-0 run.
Alanna Williams scored 11 second-quarter points for Hartshorne, keeping her team in the game, though.
Thomason gave his team credit for keeping the foot on the gas pedal.
“There is no doubt, we knew they were going to keep coming at us,” Thomason said.
“There is a reason they made it to the state tournament.”
Leading by four midway through the third quarter, the Lady Panthers made yet another run, this time an 8-0 scoring spurt. Teague Muncy was a large part of that run, scoring all 17 of her points either in the paint or at the free-throw line in the second half.
“I knew I was going to have to do something if we were going to win and in the second half, I finally found my rhythm,” Muncy said.
Comments / 0