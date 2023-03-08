Amber-Pocasset, Dale girls teams cruise to wins in Class 2A quarterfinals

By Ty Loftis | Photos and video by Michael Kinney

OKLAHOMA CITY - Amber-Pocasset and Dale came in as prohibitive favorites in their Class 2A quarterfinal matchups on Tuesday evening, and they showed why as both teams came away with dominant victories, which will set up a monster matchup in the semifinals on Friday.

Amber-Pocasset 54, Hartshorne 32

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers led Hartshorne 35-28, but in the fourth quarter, it was all Amber-Pocasset, as they outscored Hartshorne, 19-4.

Amber-Pocasset closed the game on a 15-0 run in the final 6:15.

“This team is capable of turning it into overdrive at anytime,” Lady Panther Coach Bo Thomason said. “We did just that and now we have to get ready for the semis.”

It wasn’t just that fourth quarter run that Amber-Pocasset went on. Trailing 8-6 early in the second quarter, Grace Hicks converted two three-point plays and a Faith Carpenter 3-pointer was just part of an 11-0 run.

Alanna Williams scored 11 second-quarter points for Hartshorne, keeping her team in the game, though.

Thomason gave his team credit for keeping the foot on the gas pedal.

“There is no doubt, we knew they were going to keep coming at us,” Thomason said.

“There is a reason they made it to the state tournament.”

Leading by four midway through the third quarter, the Lady Panthers made yet another run, this time an 8-0 scoring spurt. Teague Muncy was a large part of that run, scoring all 17 of her points either in the paint or at the free-throw line in the second half.

“I knew I was going to have to do something if we were going to win and in the second half, I finally found my rhythm,” Muncy said.

The Lady Panthers have off until Friday, and Thomason explains what he plans to do between now and then.

“We are going to do some scouting on Dale and get to rest up over the next few days,” Thomason said. “Develop a game plan and get after it.”

Amber-Pocasset’s Abbie Savage led all scorers with 19 points and Muncy added 17. For Hartshorne, Williams finished the night with 16 points.

Hartshorne finishes the year at 18-8 and Amber-Pocasset advances to take on Dale on Friday.

Dale 46, Hooker 21

Dale showed why they have been the top-ranked team in Class 2A on Tuesday night, as the Lady Pirates defeated Hooker by 21.

The Lady Pirates opened on a 24-2 run and Hooker’s first basket didn’t come until there was 22 seconds left in the first half.

“We pride ourselves on defense and that showed (Tuesday),” Dale coach Eric Smith said.

“We got up early and never let up, which is what we preach.”

Makenzy Herman and Brook Rutland led the way for Dale, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lady Pirates.

Dale lost its second game of the year in the area championship game against Warner. In the two games since, the Lady Pirates have outscored the competition, 109-54.

Rutland talks about how badly she wants to avenge that Warner loss.

“I think that might have woke us up,” Rutland says. “We never want to lose, but I think that might have re-focused our attention going forward.”

They will now play Amber-Pocasset in the semifinals on Friday, something Smith is looking forward to.

“They are a talented team and it’s going to be tough,” Smith said. “But if we want to win a title, we are going to have to get by the best teams in the state.”

Tipoff for Friday’s game with Amber-Pocasset is scheduled for noon at Jim Norick Arena.