The Crescent-News

Area police reports

3 days ago

State patrol---

Friday, 8:14 p.m., on County Road 16 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Bailey, 43, 20016 Switzer Road, sustained heavy damage when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Bailey was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers (CHWC), Bryan for suspected minor injuries. Passengers, Angelique Bailey, 40, 20016 Switzer Road, and Finn Bailey, 4, 20016 Switzer Road were taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for suspected minor injuries. Passenger, Kendall Bailey, 8, 20016 Switzer Road was taken by Williams County EMS to CHWC for possible injuries.

Saturday, 10:46 a.m., on State Route 66 in Springfield Township, a northbound semi driven by Brendon Finn, 33, Mishawaka, Ind., sustained minor damage when a piece of ice dislodged from an unidentified, southbound vehicle and struck it.

Monday, 9:40 a.m., near milepost 10 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Fleckenstein, 53, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the north side of the roadway and struck a guard rail. Fleckenstein was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries by Williams County EMS. She was cited for failure to control.

Defiance police---

Friday, 11:42 p.m., on U.S. 24 east of the Baltimore Road exit, a westbound vehicle driven by Eli Smith, 29, 16668 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, struck a deer causing minor damage to the vehicle.

Saturday, 11:07 p.m., on the Clinton Street bridge above U.S. 24 at the eastbound entrance ramp, a northbound vehicle driven by Megan Floyd, 35, 1047 S. Clinton St., was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Cole Zuver, 17, Wauseon, when Zuver's vehicle attempted to turn right onto U.S. 24 in front of Floyd's vehicle. Floyd's vehicle then struck the guardrail on the east side of the bridge. Floyd and passengers, Lucy Weisgerber, 8, 1236 Magnolia Drive, and Jimmie Weisgerber, 10, 1236 Magnolia Drive, were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Zuver was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Paulding sheriff---

Sunday, 11:10 p.m., on County Road 60, east of County Road 197 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheila Sharp, 73, Cloverdale, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Comments / 0

