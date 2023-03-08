Man placed on community control in domestic case that began with more serious charges

A local man has been placed on community control in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on three domestic-related charges in a case that had started as an attempted murder indictment.

Judge Joseph Schmenk placed William Reed, 51, 13536 Fullmer Road, on community control for three years on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.

Reed had pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 14.

Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Reed’s attorney, Thomas Lucente of Wapakoneta.

A December 2021 grand jury indictment had alleged that on July 13, 2021, Reed tried to strangle a former girlfriend at his residence.

He also “engaged in a pattern of conduct” from July 12-15, 2021, “that caused another to fear that he would cause them or their family physical harm and/or mental distress” and “made a threat of physical harm to or against the victim,” according to the indictment.

Reed had been under indictment in Defiance County for the charge — returned by a grand jury in August 2021 — before more serious offenses (including attempted murder) followed further investigation of the incident, according to Murray.

Tuesday’s sentencing went forward after Schmenk denied Reed’s motion to withdraw his pleas. Reed had told the judge that he’s “just not allowed to prove my innocence,” indicating that more information came to light in the case after his plea.

But Schmenk noted that Reed was apprised of the potential penalties upon entering his pleas on Dec. 14, and just changing his mind is an “insufficient” reason to grant the motion.

Reed was held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) following his arrest in July 2021. He wound up serving approximately 18 months in CCNO while his cases were pending before being released on a personal-recognizance bond following his plea in December.