Open in App
Arlington, TX
See more from this location?
Shorthorn

Reed is ready to play for upcoming national championship tournament

By Orlando Torres, The Shorthorn staff,

3 days ago
With freshman Reed De’Aeth, his development as a player is considered a beneficial arrangement between UTA and the Canadian international team. De’Aeth, originally from Edmonton,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament expects to make local businesses millions
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Green Bay Notre Dame girls basketball advances to WIAA state title game
Green Bay, WI6 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN3 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Class A quarterfinals: Day 1 of the MN boys' hockey tournament
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
Boys Basketball: Superior Holds Off Appleton North in OT to Advance to D1 Sectional Final
Superior, WI1 day ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey tournament: Warroad's top line leads it past St. Cloud Cathedral
Warroad, MN2 days ago
Minnesota Class 1A boys hockey state tournament: Wednesday's stars, recaps, statistical leaders
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Newman and Auburndale boys’ basketball advance to sectional finals
Auburndale, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy