Wednesday, March 8: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Wednesday, March 8. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas.

Hillcrest Ave. from East 2nd St. to East 3rd St.7 AM — 3 PM

Pineview Terr. from East Front St. to East 3rd St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Wiley Ave. / E.2nd St 7 AM — 3 PM

Leland Ave. / E.Front St 7 AM — 3 PM

Deborah Ct. / Cole Pl. 7 AM — 4 PM

Milton Pl. / Berkeley Terr. 7 AM — 3 PM

Berkeley Terr. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Reeve Terr. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM

1369 South Ave. 7 AM — 4 PM

315 West 4th St. 9 AM — 1 PM

Monroe Ave. / West 7th St. 7 AM — 3 PM

Grant Ave. / West 6th St. 7 AM — 3 PM

1601 Myrtle Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM

1021 Arlington Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM

Note: Locations are subject to change.



