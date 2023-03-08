Chef Ethan Stowell Has Taken Over The Attic In Madison Park

Madison Park ‘s staple alehouse and eatery, The Attic , has new ownership – Chef Ethan Stowell of Ethan Stowell Restaurants . It remains at 4226 E Madison St.

New ownership can sometimes mean a lot of changes, but The Attic is simply getting upgraded. “We are just improving the quality and execution of the products,” Stowell said. The establishment itself is getting a bit of polishing with a small boost to bring out the cozy ambiance it once had over 50 years ago when it first opened.

The original founder and owner passed away a bit back bringing The Attic into a state of limbo before a couple of guys from the neighborhood took on ownership. They started on some enhancements themselves before deciding it was time to pass the torch. Enter Ethan Stowell.

The Attic is the second pub preservation project Ethan Stowell Restaurants has taken on, the first being Pike Pub. Stowell told What Now Seattle , “We took it on to see it continue as a neighborhood pub and to allow it to carry on. It’s not about making a bunch of money.” Plans to secure more neighborhood bars and pubs are in the works.

What Now Seattle previously reported on the restaurant group’s How To Cook A Wolf and Bombo Pizza going in at Woodinville’s Harvest development just over a month ago. “We always have something going on. We try to stay busy,” Stowell said.

The same staff is set to return for work at The Attic in “about 4 weeks from now” once it reopens after remodeling is complete.

Photo: Official

