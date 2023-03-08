Open in App
SLO Police prepare for St. Fratty’s Day celebrations

By Tony Almanza,

3 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The city of San Luis Obispo is preparing for Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations that are concerning residents who live near Cal Poly.

Every year on weekends surrounding the holiday, college students host what are known “Saint Fratty’s Day” block parties.

These parties have shut down streets in neighborhoods that surround Cal Poly’s campus.

Last year, residents reported waking up to fireworks at four am and intoxicated students climbing on utlity poles and rooftops.

This year SLO police will enforce a safety enhancement zone on March 17th and 18th.

“The safety enhancement zone allows us to double the fines for alcohol type violations. Public nuisances, hosting unruly gatherings and there can be a maximum of $1,000 per issuance of those citations," said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott.

More officers will be on patrol this year.

“Will be on vehicle will be in vehicles, bicycles motorcycles and even out on foot to diversify kind of some of our patrol techniques," said Police Chief Scott.

