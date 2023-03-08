Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103

By GREG BEACHAM,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDMB3_0lBM8KZ800

Anthony Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 17 points and nine assists and the Los Angeles Lakers moved into ninth place in the Western Conference with a 112-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves scored 17 points apiece in the sixth win in eight games for the Lakers, who are surging since the trade deadline despite missing LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell to injury.

“It's good, but we're not satisfied,” Davis said about the Lakers' highest spot in the standings since their 2-10 start to the season. “We don't want to stop there. We want to get greedy.”

Davis turned in a superstar performance against the Grizzlies, hitting 11 of his 17 shots and repeatedly making big plays down the stretch while wearing a bandage on his nose from a first-half cut. He also blocked two shots, and Los Angeles held Memphis to 46 points in the second half of another strong defensive effort.

“Guys out there are confident, and when you play basketball like that, it leads to victories," Davis said.

Jaren Jackson scored 26 points and Tyus Jones had 16 for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 0-2 without Ja Morant with their third straight loss overall.

“The margin for error is really small right now,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “It's our third rough patch of the year. We always find a way to respond.”

Morant missed his second straight game since the Memphis superstar apparently took a gun into a strip club on the road and then flaunted it on social media last weekend. The two-time All-Star and the Grizzlies' leading scorer is the target of two NBA investigations and a reported probe by Denver police.

Jenkins wouldn't say when Morant will return from what was initially announced as a two-game absence.

“We're in touch with him every single day,” Jenkins said. “He's still a huge part of what we do. As I said the other day, we love him. We want what's best for him. We support him. ... It's a healing process, so if everyone expects something to change overnight, we've got to (do) due diligence and be respectful in that. We're talking about Ja being in a better place personally and also professionally, so to put a timetable on it is disrespectful, in my opinion.”

The Lakers made a 17-4 run down the stretch with Davis excelling on both ends of the court. Troy Brown Jr., who scored 13 points, made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:12 to play before Davis adroitly tipped in a miss in the final minute to clinch it.

Dillon Brooks scored 13 points for Memphis, while Desmond Bane had seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his lowest-scoring performance of the season.

“My confidence is high,” Jenkins said. “Our guys are confident. They’re together. You’re going to take your lumps every now and then. We’re taking those now right now, but our guys trust the work they’re putting in..”

MISSING STARS

Russell missed his sixth straight game with an ankle injury, but coach Darvin Ham said the Lakers are targeting Friday for his return. James is out for at least two more weeks with a right foot injury that has cost him five games.

FELICIDADES PAU

The Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey at halftime, honoring the dominant Spanish 7-footer who reached three NBA Finals and won two titles after joining Los Angeles in a trade with Memphis in 2008. Gasol spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Grizzlies, and he chose this night for his jersey retirement because both of his teams could be involved.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Brooks returned from his one-game suspension for an accumulation of technical fouls. ... Brandon Clarke missed his second straight game since tearing his left Achilles tendon. ... Bane, who is averaging 21.5 points per game, missed his first nine shots and didn't score until the final seconds of the third quarter.

Lakers: Mo Bamba is out with a sprained left ankle, leaving Los Angeles with Davis as its only player taller than 6-foot-9. ... Davis spent several minutes in the locker room during the second quarter after his nose was cut and bloodied by a foul from David Roddy.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Golden State on Thursday night.

Lakers: Host Toronto on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Clippers star Paul George reveals Kawhi Leonard’s reaction to Russell Westbrook move
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Lakers star Anthony Davis’ bold promise to Pau Gasol will put a smile on LeBron James’ face
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jimmy Butler surprises Pau Gasol at Lakers jersey retirement
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis going beast mode in Lakers-Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Raptors-Lakers Game
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Anthony Davis Comments On Lakers Win Over Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Butler scores 33, Heat rally to topple Cavaliers 119-115
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Draymond makes it crystal clear Dubs-Grizz isn't a rivalry
Memphis, TN1 day ago
NBA playoff watch: Kings jump to No. 2 seed in West following Grizzlies’ loss to Lakers
Sacramento, CA2 days ago
Lakers News: How Pau Gasol Maintains Posthumous Familial Bond With Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. not making the usual noise; Nabil Crismatt an ace; Joe Musgrove's timetable
San Diego, CA1 day ago
At Florida climate change summit, Harris stresses optimism
Miami Beach, FL2 days ago
Ducks rally to beat Flames 3-1 for 5th win in 8 games
Anaheim, CA1 hour ago
Comtois, Grant rally Ducks to 3-1 win over Flames
Anaheim, CA1 hour ago
Spring training update: Padres shut out by Royals; Jay Groome continues to impress
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Column: San Diego Loyal SC owner focused on own club, not MLS speculation, as season opens
San Diego, CA3 hours ago
Padres notes: Drew Pomeranz could land opening day roster spot; Craig Stammen injured; Juan Soto to WBC
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Jackson's status looms over free agency for Ravens
Baltimore, MD7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy