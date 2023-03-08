Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Being Dominant Without LeBron James: "Beast Mode Activated"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKVoy_0lBM7sNx00

Anthony Davis led the Lakers to another strong win with a dominant performance, with fans praising the big man for his effort.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis imposed himself on the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to lead the Lakers to a 103-112 win to earn the 9th seed in the West.

Davis had 30 points and 22 rebounds in a game where he was forced to check out to treat a bloody nose . He returned and dominated, continuing an incredible streak of games since LeBron James got hurt.

Fans are extremely impressed with what Davis is achieving and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

LeBron James was quick to praise Davis, "YESSIR!!!!! #LakeShow @AntDavis23, you’re an ANIMAL!!!"

One fan wished AD stayed healthy, "IF THIS MF JUST STAYS HEALTHY!!!!!"

One fan joked about people that said Davis had fallen off.

Davis made it look easy and he was clearly looking forward to the matchup, "AD tonight."

Another fan compared AD to Wilt, "AD tonight."

A Lakers fan mocked Memphis, "Grizzlies tonight."

An Alex Caruso fan even said AD was better than some MVP frontrunners, "CLEARS JOKIC, EMBIID, AND GIANNIS"

Another fan hailed the return of Davis's 2020 version, "2020 AD is officially back. BANG!"

The Lakers are now 32-34, managing to keep their playoff pace alive even after James went down with an injury. Hopefully, this load doesn't affect Davis as the Lakers head into the final stretch of the season with the hopes of also playing in the playoffs.

Are The Lakers Going To Reach The 6th Seed?

The Los Angeles Lakers sit just 2 games behind the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, who are tied for the fifth and sixth seed with records of 34-32. If the Lakers can make up the gap to them, they can feasibly bypass the play-in tournament, something that was their intention from the second they made the Russell Westbrook trade .

LeBron James returning to the squad closer to the playoffs will mean trouble for the rest of the league. Even D'Angelo Russell returning sometime this week is going to be a massive boost to the Lakers, who are looking to solidify their position in the postseason.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Anthony Davis Told Pau Gasol That He Wants Lakers To Retire His No. 3 Jersey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA28 days ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Think Anthony Davis Will Win The West Without LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lakers Fans React To Clutch Win Over Raptors: "Can't Believe We Got D'Angelo Russell For Russell Westbrook"
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Intentionally Called Out Anthony Davis To Motivate Him
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy