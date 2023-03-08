Broncos' bats join dominant pitching in Cougar Classic victory

ESCONDIDO

Pitching and defense appeared to be the strengths of the Rancho Bernardo High softball team.

But what impact would the offense have this season?

Now the early returns are in and things are very promising for the Broncos.

Behind a near no-hitter by senior ace Maddie Hulse, Rancho Bernardo claimed the Platinum Division crown in the Cougar Classic with a 6-0 win over Otay Ranch on Tuesday at Kit Carson Park.

“I wasn’t so sure we could score runs very easily,” Rancho Bernardo coach Summer Boyle said. “I figured at the very least we could manufacture runs to go with our pitching and defense.

“Turns out we can manufacture runs and score a lot of runs too.”

Now 6-0, the Broncos lashed 14 hits against the defending San Diego Section Open Division champion Mustangs (6-1).

In six tournament games, they scored 30 runs and allowed just two runs.

On Tuesday, Hulse retired the first 18 batters she faced, allowed two singles in the seventh inning and struck out three straight batters for seven in the game to improve to 3-0.

“Our pitching was outstanding tonight and in the tournament,” said Boyle, whose team reached the finals on a three-run walk-off homer by senior Audree Mendoza on Monday against Carlsbad in the semifinals.

“The girls really wanted to win the Cougar Classic.”

Rancho Bernardo stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the first inning, but senior second baseman Summer Florez socked a two-out home run — her fist this season — for a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

A three-run third inning with Mendoza doubling in one run, Kayla Vaughan singling in a run and Lauren Shoffner’s bad-hop triple adding another to put the game in Hulse’s hands.

The hitting star for the Broncos was freshman left-fielder Ellery Housand, who was 4-for-4 with three doubles and an RBI.

“In this tournament, we wanted to set the tone for the rest of the season by winning the Cougar Classic,” Housand said. “Everyone contributed something in this tournament. I was very confident coming into the season, but this turned out to be special.”

Five of the Broncos’ 14 hits against Otay Ranch, which reached the final with a 6-3 over Torrey Pines on Monday, were for extra bases.

Besides Housand’s performance, Florez was 2-for-2 with her first homer this season.

Shoffner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and senior Keely Gousha was 2-for-4.

“Maybe I had a 4-for-4 back in travel ball,” Housand said. “I didn’t stop to even think about what my stats were.

“I was just playing. I was just excited the way the game unfolded.”

Last season, in a non-league game, Otay Ranch blanked the Broncos 6-0.

On Tuesday, the only offense they mustered were singles by Itzel Soto and Vivi Vargas to open the seventh inning to spoil Hulse’s no-hit bid.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .