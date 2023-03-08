Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Future of WKU hoops hangs in the balance

By JIM PICKENS Messenger-Inquirer,

3 days ago

We have reached what is referred to by coaches, players, fans, and media representatives alike as a “new season” for the Western Kentucky men’s basketball program, and the Hilltoppers will be limping profoundly into Wednesday’s opening-round matchup with UTEP at the 2023 Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

There is no way to spin this, no way to sugar-coat it: WKU will be trying to rebound from an embarrassing, historically bad loss that concluded the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday — a 67-33 wire-to-wire fiasco at North Texas that ranks as one of the most pathetic performances and efforts in the tradition-rich, century-plus history of Hilltopper basketball. Seriously, if this isn’t rock bottom I shudder to think what is.

