wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Puts Johnny Gargano Up Against Grayson Waller At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver By Kellie Haulotte, 3 days ago

By Kellie Haulotte, 3 days ago

The ongoing feud between Grayson Waller and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has escalated to the "NXT" Stand & Deliver ...