Las Cruces, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces girls stun Farmington, Volcano Vista defeats Centennial in state tournament

By Colin Deaver,

2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The seventh-seeded Las Cruces girls stunned 2nd-ranked Farmington 62-60 in overtime on Tuesday night in the Class 5A State Quarterfinals at The Pit in Albuquerque.

The Bulldawgs forced overtime thanks to a Lila Ashida three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation, then managed to hold off the Scorpions in the extra period to advance to Thursday’s state semifinals.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Centennial lost to No. 3 Volcano Vista, 44-36 in one of the afternoon Class 5A quarterfinal games. Volcano Vista will face Las Cruces in the state semifinals on Thursday.

On the boys side, No. 5 Organ Mountain will face No. 4 West Mesa at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning in the Class 5A boys quarterfinals at The Pit in Albuquerque.

