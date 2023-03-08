yoursourceone.com

Troopers in Kittitas and Yakima counties tried to stop out-of-control driver four times before he crashed head on, killing two kids By Shawn Goggins, 3 days ago

By Shawn Goggins, 3 days ago

SUNNYSIDE - Court documents are detailing attempted pursuits followed by a horrific fatal crash near Sunnyside that some say could have been prevented if it ...