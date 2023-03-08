Sunnyside
Change location
See more from this location?
Sunnyside, WA
yoursourceone.com
Troopers in Kittitas and Yakima counties tried to stop out-of-control driver four times before he crashed head on, killing two kids
By Shawn Goggins,3 days ago
By Shawn Goggins,3 days ago
SUNNYSIDE - Court documents are detailing attempted pursuits followed by a horrific fatal crash near Sunnyside that some say could have been prevented if it...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0