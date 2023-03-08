Open in App
Lewisburg, WV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The West Virginia Daily News

Greenbrier East football starts Aug. 1

By Brandon Baker,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iexhY_0lBLyq7o00

LEWISBURG (WVDN) V- Time has flown by and it does not seem possible, but Monday, Aug. 1 officially begins fall football practice for the Greenbrier East Spartans.

The team will practice for about three weeks before kicking off the season on Aug. 26 at home against Point Pleasant. East also will have scrimmages on Aug. 12 and 19.

East will be a little younger this year, but they also return some big production at key areas as well, but one thing is for certain; head coach Ray Lee is excited and ready to go.

“This is always a great time of the year. After watching the players progress in the offseason and then seeing the excitement in their eyes on the first day of practice. We lost a good number of seniors and their leadership, but we have some good players returning in certain areas that should complement with our younger players. It will be an interesting year with a lot of excitement and fun,” Lee said.

During these weeks of practice, players get their chance to impress their coaches and try to get more playing time, so it can really benefit some of the aforementioned younger guys.

“Fall camp is great time for our young players to really get a grasp learning on what we’re doing, and it gives them an opportunity to get plenty of reps without a lot of pressure,” Lee said.

Lee said he expects every player and every position to work hard and give it their all, but there is one spot he may watch a little closer

“All of our positions are competitive, and it is expected that every player competes every day in everything we do. We emphasize being a competitor in everything they do,” Lee said.

“Our offensive line will be young and inexperienced so there will be some interesting battles for positions in that area,” he continued.

Although camp starts the same time every season, not all practice times are created equal.

“Every year is different because you have an idea of what you have and what you would like to do, but you never know how it will develop because there will be some surprises and also disappointments. You have time to make adjustments before the season opener,” Lee concluded.

Practice updates will be available periodically over the next few weeks.

The post Greenbrier East football starts Aug. 1 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Fairmont State University freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals title
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Recapping the record setting winter season in West Virginia
Beckley, WV3 days ago
Train derails and catches fire in southern West Virginia
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
La Nina Fades; How Does This Impact Our Weather?
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Lewisburg Voted Number 1 In Top 10 Small Town List
Lewisburg, WV1 day ago
Robots get to work at Golden Corral in Beckley
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Beckley Veterans Food Giveaway announced
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Area school bus driver charged after on duty incident, officials say
Summersville, WV1 day ago
David Bunch, FACHE, Named CEO of Raleigh General Hospital
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Train derails and catches fire in Summers County
Sandstone, WV2 days ago
Another inmate dies at Southern Regional Jail
Crab Orchard, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County firefighter community comes together to support family following fatal car wreck
Arnett, WV2 days ago
Food giveaway for vets and their pets
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Man arrested after shots fired near elementary school in Summers County
Hinton, WV1 day ago
Officials confirm another death at SRJ
Beaver, WV3 days ago
Giles County man arrested for injury to five-year-old
Narrows, VA9 hours ago
Veteran pet adoption program launches in Raleigh county
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Raleigh County Commission to hold special meeting for consideration of half-million-dollar grant
Beckley, WV1 day ago
Raleigh County Commission to decide on Justice TIF request
Beckley, WV2 days ago
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man suffering dementia
Cool Ridge, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy