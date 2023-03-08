Elon Musk says it's been 'a very difficult 4 months' at Twitter, but that the company has 'a shot' at becoming cash-flow positive next quarter

Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October, said Twitter got hit by a "massive decline in advertising" due to the cyclical nature of the business and by "political" reasons. Musk did not elaborate on these comments.
However, Musk did say it was "startling" how poorly monetized Twitter is. He added Twitter earns 5 to 6 cents per hour even though users spend a total of 130 million hours of their time per day on the platform. Twitter is now working to serve "relevant and useful" ads to users and aiming to get ad spend up to 15 to 20 cents per hour, he said.
Musk said on Tuesday Twitter cut non-debt expenditures to $1.5 billion from a projected $4.5 billion in 2023 — in part, by cutting its cloud services bill by 40% and by shutting one data center. The company also faces annual interest payments of about $1.5 billion on the $13 billion debt incurred for the acquisition deal, he added.
Twitter doesn't release its earnings publicly anymore because it's a private company. It reported a 2% increase in advertising revenues to $1.08 billion for the second quarter of 2022 — which was the company's last earnings release before Musk's acquisition. Despite the rise, the ad revenues missed Wall Street expectations of $1.22 billion, per Refinitiv. Twitter also posted a net loss of $270 million in the quarter, reversing a $65.6 million profit in the same period a year earlier.
About 290,000 users globally were paying for Twitter subscriptions as of mid-January, The Information reported on February 6. This is expected to contribute $28 million in annual revenue this year, per the media outlet.
Musk said in February he plans to appoint a new CEO for Twitter near the end of 2023. He added Tuesday at the Morgan Stanley conference he expects to take a few years to build a management team at the company.
Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.
Comments / 0