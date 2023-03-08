Open in App
West Plains, MO
Springfield News-Leader

West Plains showed resolve in C5D6 girls championship win over Rolla

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader,

3 days ago

MARSHFIELD − Reference to the West Plains girls basketball program often includes its successful run in the Scott Womack era.

But the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee witnessed a much different run in a 53-40 dispatching of Rolla on Tuesday that lifted the Zizzers to another Class 5 District 6 title − a turn of the tide Womack hadn't experienced in a championship setting.

West Plains (22-7) overcame an early flurry of Rolla 3-pointers and a 18-point deficit before holding the Bulldogs scoreless for more an eight minutes, fueling a 26-1 run for the Zizzers.

The Zizzers, who returned most of their roster from last season's state championship squad, leaned on experience and found their resolve.

They still run their district.

"They believe in themselves and they're confident with their ability," said Womack, who has won more than 600 games in West Plains. "They play well as a team, and we win on the defensive end. They were very disappointed at halftime."

The fourth-ranked Zizzers (22-7 advance to the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Saturday at Southwest Baptist, where they face No. 7 Jefferson City (21-7).

All-State forward Allyssa Joyner scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter to lead West Plains, and Kaylea Dixon and Olivia Lawson each added 13 points. All eight of Hannah Judd's point were in pivotal stretches of the second half.

For much of the evening, though, it appeared as if Rolla's sharp-shooting guards would be the ones advancing to the next round.

Willow Gideon (16 points), Resa Martin (10 points) and Faith Coates (eight points) saw six of their combined eight 3-pointers go down in the first half before the Bulldogs went ice cold.

Rolla, which led 29-11 after a Cates three-pointer, hit it last triple midway through the second quarter when Martin connected from deep, giving the Bulldogs a 35-25 edge.

West Plains wouldn't yield another point until late in regulation.

As the Zizzers' defense began to flummox Rolla (23-6), their offense found its stride. They saw their first lead when Dixon hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to give West Plains 37-35 edge.

West Plains wouldn't trail again. The Zizzers pushed their lead to 51-36, and proceeded to hold the high-powered Bulldogs to just 11 second-half points.

There wasn't much a of defensive adjustment, Joyner said, but the execution was better.

"We had to shut down (Gideon), she kept making those 3-pointers, and that really got us down," said Joyner, whose team also beat Rolla 44-39 during the regular season.

West Plains was also efficient at the free-throw line, hitting 14 of 16 attempts in the second half.

West Plains, which won its fourth consecutive district title, had previously been paced by star Ashton Judd, one of the top freshman in the Southeastern Conference this season at Mizzou.

The Zizzers have been scoring by committee since Judd's departure, and hope to return to the Show Me-Showdown a third consecutive season.

"We had three of four players reach doubles figures in scoring tonight," Joyner said. "It's a team effort, is all it is."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: West Plains showed resolve in C5D6 girls championship win over Rolla

