Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Wizards seek to gain ground on high-scoring Hawks

By Sportsnaut,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0AKO_0lBLyHfj00

The Washington Wizards will have an opportunity to make up more ground in the playoff race on Wednesday when they host the Atlanta Hawks for the first of a two-game series.

The Wizards, who beat the Detroit Pistons 119-117 at the buzzer on Tuesday, are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Hawks are No. 8 after a 130-128 road loss to the Miami Heat on Monday, and they lead Washington by just one game.

Washington and Atlanta met for the first time this season on Feb. 28, with the Wizards coming back to take a 119-116 road win. The teams will face off again on Thursday in the nation’s capital before completing the series on April 5 in Atlanta.

Washington ended a two-game losing streak by beating the cellar-dwelling Pistons. Bradley Beal misfired on a driving shot with one second left, but Daniel Gafford was able to tip in the rebound for the winning points.

“It’s always a trap game when you’re playing teams with their main players out,” Washington’s Kyle Kuzma said of the Pistons. “So for us, we just had to figure the game out and try to get a win. That’s the bottom line. It’s all about winning.”

Beal scored 32 in the victory, shooting 14-for-21 from the field. He has scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games and 11 times this season.

Beal, who went for 37 points in the earlier meeting with Atlanta, recorded one steal against the Pistons, giving him 763 for his career and surpassing Greg Ballard for the second most in franchise history. John Wall holds Washington’s top total, 976 thefts.

The Wizards will have Kristaps Porzingis available on Wednesday after he missed the first game with Atlanta due to left knee soreness. Porzingis, who scored 24 points on Tuesday, is one of three players in the league who is averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and one block. The others are the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

The Hawks have not had trouble scoring. The 43 points they notched in the first quarter on Monday was the most in they have produced in 601 quarters against Miami. They had seven players score in double figures for the sixth time in 2022-23.

The Hawks have scored 100-plus points in 40 straight games, tied for the third-longest such streak in franchise history and the second-longest active streak in the NBA. Over that stretch the team is averaging 119.7 points and shooting 49.3 percent from the floor, 37.4 percent from 3-point range and 81.8 percent on free throws.

However, the points haven’t always equaled success for Atlanta, which fell to one game below .500.

“We’ve been really moving the ball, scoring,” leading scorer Trae Young said. “We’ve just got to make a little more effort on the defensive end.”

Atlanta has lost two in a row and is 3-3 since the All-Star break, when the team fired coach Nate McMillan. New coach Quin Snyder said he isn’t as concerned about immediate results as he is the big picture.

“I want us to be the best team we can be by the end of the year,” Snyder said. “And that’s really what it comes down to, how can we keep improving? Obviously, we want to win — record, standings, playoffs — but I think we’ll be better off if we continue to improve.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
TRADE! Panthers Land No. 1 Pick from Bears; Falcons Impacted?
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens flees from Msvkoke Ceremonial leaders trying to deliver eviction notice, call for end to Cop City project on Msvkoke land
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Wizards Collapse Against The Hawks
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Given New Nickname Amid Gun Scandal
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Greg Oden drops heartbreaking admission on failed Blazers stint
Portland, OR2 days ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Everyone Mentioned The Same Name For Georgetown After Patrick Ewing Announcement
Washington, DC1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Has A Message For Teams Not Interested In Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Chicago Bears pull off blockbuster trade, move down from 1st pick in NFL Draft
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Lamar Jackson offered well north of $40 million per season, still not engaging the Ravens
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS ANNOUNCE LEGENDSCAST ALTERNATE BROADCAST FOR TWO UPCOMING GAMES
Portland, OR1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
No. 2 UCLA pulls away from Oregon, reaches Pac-12 title game
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Shannon Sharpe Blasts Paul Pierce For Defending Ja Morant: 'You Absolutely Should've Kept That To Yourself'
Boston, MA1 day ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Houston Texans sign Robert Woods to $15.25 million contract
Houston, TX4 hours ago
What was happening the last time the Sacramento Kings made the NBA playoffs
Sacramento, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy