Kraken drop Ducks for fifth straight win

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

Jared McCann scored his team-leading 31st goal of the season and had an assist as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Jamie Oleksiak, Daniel Spron, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz also tallied and rookie Matty Beniers had two assists for Seattle, which won its fifth game in a row. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves.

Trevor Zegras scored a highlight-reel goal and Max Comtois also tallied for Anaheim, which had a five-game points streak (3-0-2) come to an end. Goalie John Gibson stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Seattle opened the scoring at 3:41 of the first. Jordan Eberle got the puck behind the net and found Oleksiak in the slot for a goal off the right post.

The Kraken extended their lead at 10:58 of the period on a three-on-two rush. Adam Larson passed to McCann, whose wrist shot from the left faceoff circle found the upper left corner of the net.

Zegras got the Ducks on the board 35 seconds into the second period. Defenseman Scott Harrington sent a pass from his own zone up the right wing to Ryan Strome at the opposing blue line.

Strome flipped a pass to Zegras, who split two defenders on his way to the net. Zegras drew the puck back between his legs and flipped it into the upper left corner of the net.

The Kraken restored their two-goal advantage at 17:16 of the second. Sprong, a healthy scratch the previous two games, took a wrist shot from outside the left faceoff circle. The puck went off the heel of Gibson’s catching glove and flipped over the goalie’s shoulder and into the net.

Tolvanen made it 4-1 with the man advantage at 8:29 of the third. His one-timer from the right faceoff circle came after a cross-ice pass from McCann.

Comtois tallied at 18:33, tipping Jakob Silfverberg’s pass into the net.

Schwartz scored into an empty net with 18 seconds left.

