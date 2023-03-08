RGIII Reports Ravens Are ‘Not Reluctant’ to Sign Jackson to Big-Money Deal

Baltimore placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allows the former MVP to negotiate with other teams once free agency begins Monday.

The Ravens sent the NFL rumor mill into a tizzy on Tuesday by placing the nonexclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson. As reports began surfacing about which teams were not planning on pursuing the former MVP , former Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III offered his insight on the whole situation.

Griffin posited that the Ravens are hoping the nonexclusive franchise tag—which allows Jackson the ability to negotiate with other teams once free agency opens on March 15—will provide both Baltimore and Jackson an “unbiased look” at Jackson’s true market value, and that the team is “not reluctant” about signing the quarterback to a big deal.

Under the nonrestrictive tag, Jackson would be allowed to agree to a contract with another team. The Ravens would then have the option to match the deal and keep Jackson, or let him sign elsewhere in exchange for two first-round picks. Jackson will be allowed to talk with other teams starting on Monday.

Jackson, 26, has spent his entire five-year career with Baltimore after being taken with the No. 32 pick in the 2018 draft. He was the league’s MVP in his second season, and has made two Pro Bowls. Last year, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games while adding 764 yards and three scores on the ground.