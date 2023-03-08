Governor participates in annual tree tapping ceremony, recognizes Vermont’s maple industry and culture

Gov. Phil Scott tapped a maple tree at the Connor Maple Farm in St. Albans March 3 to recognize the beginning of the new maple season. The governor was joined by Mike and Joanne Connor and their family, Sen. Peter Welch, Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts and a large contingent of area children, all excited to see the sap run and get a taste of Vermont’s sweet season.

“I always look forward to this time of year when we can help celebrate Vermont’s maple industry and families like the Connors,” said Scott. “They, and many Vermont maple farmers like them, make sure we’re producing the best maple syrup in the world. Their hard work and dedication are why we continue to lead the nation in maple production and quality.”

The Connor family has operated their maple syrup business since 2011. They have 9,000 taps in St. Albans Town that produces over 3,300 gallons of Vermont maple syrup each year. The family intends to continue the Vermont tradition of producing pure Vermont maple syrup that has sustained Vermonters for generations.

“Vermonters are known around the world for our maple syrup. It’s essential to our state’s economy and our culture. And it’s a tradition that must be protected,” said Welch. “From supporting Vermont sugar makers in the upcoming Farm Bill, to fighting climate change and protecting our environment, I’ll do everything I can to keep Vermont’s sugar making history alive.”

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets recognizes the importance of the state’s maple industry to our economy and working lands culture.

The agency continues to work to support producers with marketing programs like the Vermont Maple 100, labeling and product quality inspections and funding to support the Vermont Maple Sugarmaker’s Association Sugarhouse Certification Program.

“Vermont is the leading maple syrup producer in the nation because of families like the Connors,” Tebbetts said. “Last season, Vermont produced a record high 2.55 million gallons, up 46% from 2021. Vermont’s 2021 value of production totaled $56 million in sales, making maple the second largest agricultural crop in Vermont behind milk and highlighting the importance of this industry to our state.”

Vermont sugar makers are ready to capture this “liquid gold” this season and deliver it to the masses as pure Vermont Maple Syrup. The annual Maple Open House Weekend, scheduled for March 25-26 and the Vermont Maple Festival April 28-30 are back after the pandemic.

The post Governor participates in annual tree tapping ceremony, recognizes Vermont’s maple industry and culture appeared first on The Mountain Times .