Open in App
Decatur, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Mendoza tours Decatur, visits law enforcement training center

By Cole Henke,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBa7s_0lBLo1za00

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza toured Decatur Tuesday, making stops at several key institutions across the city.

She stopped at Richland Community College to see the schools Enrich program in action. The program is designed to train people in certain trades and then connect them with employers.

Secretary of State tours license plate facility celebrating 40th anniversary

Then she went to Crossing Health Center to see its telehealth pharmacy set up, which is designed to help people get access to the prescriptions they need.

Finally, she stopped at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

All three stops were meant to show the Comptroller how certain facilities and organizations across the city work, and how they utilize state dollars.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Decatur, IL newsLocal Decatur, IL
Decatur firefighters remember retired captain
Decatur, IL7 hours ago
Retired Decatur fire captain passes away
Decatur, IL1 hour ago
Labor and Delivery option going away in Decatur
Decatur, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parkland College police install license plate readers, joins other universities, departments
Champaign, IL1 day ago
Champaign-Urbana program bringing free period products to area organizations
Champaign, IL5 hours ago
Mahomet church hosting renters’ rights workshop for Candlewood Estates residents
Mahomet, IL7 hours ago
Unofficial-ly over? U of I Police see celebration ease in Campustown
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Bill could create Illinois Department of Returning Residents Affairs
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL13 hours ago
Governor announces half the residents at Choate Mental Health Center will be transferred
Springfield, IL1 day ago
Urbana women indicted for COVID fraud
Urbana, IL11 hours ago
City of Springfield gets new fire trucks
Springfield, IL5 hours ago
‘They never cease to amaze me’: Unity HS students raises almost $14,000
Tolono, IL1 day ago
Central Illinois patients still struggle to find care as Blue Cross gets hit with second fine
Springfield, IL2 hours ago
Proposed measure created in memory of Champaign teen
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park
Decatur, IL14 hours ago
Springfield woman sentenced to probation for COVID fraud
Springfield, IL6 hours ago
Champaign’s Carle Arrow celebrates International Women’s Day
Champaign, IL1 day ago
EIU faculty and staff vote ‘yes’ to authorize strike
Charleston, IL1 day ago
New roof solar system coming to Decatur sports center
Decatur, IL1 day ago
Home and Garden Expo in Mahomet this weekend
Mahomet, IL7 hours ago
Closet organizing tips with Angi
Champaign, IL7 hours ago
UIS students to spend spring break rebuilding Florida after hurricane
Springfield, IL6 hours ago
Taylorville Township workers receive recognition for saving man’s life
Taylorville, IL1 day ago
Champaign Sen. working to help people with disabilities get off 14,000 person waitlist
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Coroner releases name of woman shot in Decatur
Decatur, IL1 day ago
‘Terrible feeling’: Community reacts to Gibson City shooting
Gibson City, IL1 day ago
City of Champaign announces new fiberoptic projects
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Proposed name change of ABLE accounts to honor Scott Bennett
Champaign, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy