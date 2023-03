mapleleafshotstove.com

Sheldon Keefe Post Game, Leafs 4 vs. Devils 3: “Clutch plays at key times… A great way to finish the trip” By MLHS Staff, 3 days ago

Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils which improved the Leafs’ record to 39-17-8. The first period ...