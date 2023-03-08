LeBron James Sent Out A Tweet After The Lakers Beat The Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-103 to win their second straight game.

They had been coming off a 113-105 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, so they have now beaten two of the best teams in the Western Conference in consecutive games.

Anthony Davis finished his night with an outstanding 30 points, 22 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes of playing time.

He has scored 30+ points in each of the last three games.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James missed his fifth straight contest due to a foot injury , but afterward, he sent out a tweet congratulating Davis and the team.

James: "YESSIR!!!!! #LakeShow @AntDavis23 you’re a ANIMAL!!! 😤😤😤"

Before the injury, James had been in the middle of a phenomenal season with averages of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest in 47 games (while shooting 50.1% from the field).

With the victory over the Grizzlies, the Lakers are now 32-34 in 66 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Western Conference (the second to last play-in tournament spot).

They are also 7-3 in their last ten games and improved to 17-15 in the 32 games they have hosted at home in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers will play their next game on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies fell to 38-26 in 64 games and will host the Golden State Warriors in Tennessee on Thursday night.