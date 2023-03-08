Open in App
Howell, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Howell bids farewell to two 4-year seniors in regional girls basketball loss to Lake Orion

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily,

3 days ago

LAKE ORION — At a time when many players in her situation would be inconsolable, Howell’s Sophie Daugard managed to smile and put her senior basketball season in perspective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRdmW_0lBLlNDg00

She won’t be defined by a final game in which she was limited because of foul trouble and her team’s accomplishments won’t be diminished by a 47-44 loss to host Lake Orion in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday night.

Daugard preferred to look at all the positives achieved by the Highlanders, most notably their first district championship since 2016 .

“I’m happy about it,” she said. “I probably had an opposite reaction to all the girls in the locker room. Be happy for what it is. We’ve done things this year we haven’t done before. Just being able to be here and having this experience and being with all the girls, I’m happy about it. It’s time to reminisce and then move on.”

Daugard will move on to track and field, the sport in which she will compete at Ball State University . The player she spent four years playing alongside on the varsity, Molly Deurloo, will move on to a basketball career at Alma College.

They wanted to add a few more accomplishments to their high school basketball resumes. There was the opportunity to win Howell’s first regional game since 1996, but that goal will be left to a future group of Highlanders to pursue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zmyry_0lBLlNDg00

“The biggest thing for me is my team and the memories we’ve created together,” Deurloo said. “The memories and the district championship, I’ll never forget that. That’s one of the biggest things I’ll never forget. The whole four years, I worked so hard to get there. I’m just proud of my team.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRfz3_0lBLlNDg00

Saying goodbye to players the caliber of Daugard and Deurloo is one of the hardest parts of the job for a coach like Howell’s Tim Olszewski. He’s bid farewell to other great seniors in recent years like Erin Honkala, Alexis Miller, Leah Weslock, Kaylee Wendel and Maeve St. John.

When the clock hit zeroes Tuesday night, Olszewski had coached Daugard, Deurloo and fellow senior Caitlyn Rayl for the final time.

“We talk about hard work and dedication,” Olszewski said. “They absolutely showed that. Last year when we lost the district and we asked those three, the senior captains when they were juniors, ‘Is this how you want to feel? Do you want something more? The hard work starts now.’ They did. They bought into that. They got us a district title over Hartland and now this game.”

After the game, Olszewski had the same conversation with the 12 girls who could return next season.

“We got here,” he said. “Is that good enough or do we have to get back at it right away? We’re gonna get back at it. The legacy is the blueprint of what it means to work hard and what it takes.”

It was a back-and-forth game with 13 lead changes and seven ties. Lake Orion took the lead for good when Madeleine Ebbert was fouled by Deurloo taking a 3-point shot. Ebbert, who had a game-high 22 points, hit all three free throws with 2:14 left to put the Dragons ahead, 43-40. Daugard fouled out with 1:58 remaining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Em6uw_0lBLlNDg00

With Lake Orion still leading by three, 47-44, Howell called timeout with 23.2 seconds left to set up a play for a potential game-tying 3-point shot. That shot never came. The Highlanders couldn’t get the ball to an open player against a tough Lake Orion defense and never released a shot before the buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3ZvY_0lBLlNDg00

“We have a couple of plays designed for Sophie in those situations,” Olszewski said. “With her being fouled out, we adjusted and changed some personnel around. It just didn’t go exactly the way we wanted it to. It was a little disheartening at the end to get bumped off the ball and not get a shot off. It hurt a little bit.

“Like I told them, ‘You can’t look at one thing, one play, one call; it’s a combination of a bunch of things.’ They did more things to deserve to win than we did. At the end, that’s what happened. But I’m proud of my kids for fighting through the adversity and challenges they faced tonight and battling all the way to the end.”

Howell’s biggest lead was 22-16 late in the first half, but Lake Orion rallied to tie the score 24-24 at halftime when Taylor Dinda hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

A bright spot for the future, Gabby Piepho, completed her tremendous freshman season by scoring a team-high 16 points for Howell. Deurloo had 13 and Alexis Le seven.

“Gabby’s a freshman, we start sophomores,” Olszewski said. “We’ve got young talent coming with a couple of juniors that’ll be coming back. I feel we’ll be at a pace to where we want to be and I feel we’ll be right back here challenging again.”

Howell finished with an 18-7 record. Lake Orion (20-5) will host defending state champion West Bloomfield in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday. West Bloomfield beat Rochester, 61-41, in the other semifinal.

It was Lake Orion’s first victory at regionals since beating Romeo for the championship in 2009.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell bids farewell to two 4-year seniors in regional girls basketball loss to Lake Orion

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jackson-area school closings for Friday, March 10
Jackson, MI21 hours ago
Michigan to Miss First NCAA Tournament Since 2015 – What is Juwan Howard’s Buyout if Wolverines Fire Him?
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Wolverine recruiting report: 5-star QB set to make another visit to Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Pedestrians Crossing Ann Arbor Street Were Struck by a Vehicle
Saline, MI23 hours ago
Ann Arbor police urge caution after weather-related crashes
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
49-Year Old Late Night Host Gives His Former Okemos Elementary School a Subtle Nod Every Show
Okemos, MI1 day ago
Michigan snowfall predictions: See how much your area will get
Detroit, MI1 day ago
The scoop on a Dearborn custard shop: It’s great, but look both ways
Dearborn, MI1 day ago
80-year-old resident killed by snowplow during last week's winter storm identified by Ann Arbor police
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Your week in metro Detroit: My inside look into the investigation at Albion College
Albion, MI18 hours ago
Northville man was looking for a sign from God. He found it in a 10-foot cross
Northville, MI2 days ago
North side Ann Arbor intersection will see traffic restrictions for utility work
Ann Arbor, MI16 hours ago
East Lansing closes all schools
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Modern home sitting high above Ann Arbor Hills on the market for $1.29M
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
The history of Boblo Island
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Three Wayne-Westland students have been hit by vehicles. The district isn't talking
Westland, MI1 day ago
Sheriff’s Office seeks information on driver who caused a crash on M-24, killing a Lake Orion man
Lake Orion, MI1 day ago
Northbound U.S. 23 closed near Whitmore Lake due to semitruck crash
Whitmore Lake, MI2 days ago
Early morning fire rips through private business in Grosse Pointe Park, threatens neighboring O’Flaherty’s
Grosse Pointe Park, MI2 days ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Ann Arbor eyes new legal option to get DTE to phase out gas service in city
Ann Arbor, MI14 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory issued for all of Southeast Michigan ahead of late-week storm predicted to dump 4 to 8 inches of snow
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Brighton Restaurateurs Purchase Former Kensington Grill
Brighton, MI1 day ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI17 hours ago
16-year-old struck by car while walking to school in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Ann Arbor officials call for energy justice in Michigan after DTE outages
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
22-year-old man charged with stabbing co-worker multiple times at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI9 hours ago
Hash Bash afterparty gets Ann Arbor’s OK, but with new conditions
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy