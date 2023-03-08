Open in App
Caldwell County, TX
See more from this location?
The Guardian

‘Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all’: Texas zoo rescues reptile stolen as egg

By Martin Pengelly,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2z9H_0lBLiycG00
Texas parks &amp; wildlife spokesperson said a game warden found the animal, named Tewa, during an unrelated investigation in Caldwell county last month. Photograph: The Guardian

A Texas zoo said it had taken back an 8ft alligator which was stolen as an egg more than 20 years ago, then kept as a backyard pet.

Related: ‘Never seen anything like it’: fisherman’s video captures shark feeding frenzy

In an Instagram post accompanying footage of three agents gingerly lifting the alligator into a truck and releasing it into a zoo enclosure, the state parks and wildlife department said : “Alligators don’t make good pets, y’all.”

A Texas parks & wildlife spokesperson said a game warden found the animal, named Tewa, during an unrelated investigation in Caldwell county last month.

A woman confessed to taking an egg from Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo , near Austin. She did not have a permit to keep the alligator as a pet.

In a Facebook post, a zoo staff member said : “We got a call from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department about an alligator that someone apparently had in their possession for over 20 years.

“Interesting part of the story is evidently they were volunteering here at Animal Farm, way back then, decades ago, and apparently stole this alligator … as an egg … put it in their pocket and took off.”

He added: “Being that technically we are the rightful owners of that alligator … a quick phone call and we were able to go out to this lady’s place about 50 miles from here, capture the alligator and bring her in and introduce her to the rest of our group out here. She’s going to live out the rest of her life.”

The woman who took the egg faces misdemeanor charges for illegal possession of an egg and possession of an alligator without a permit, KXAN, a local NBC affiliate, reported .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas Woman Raised 7ft Alligator as Pet After Stealing Egg, Officials Say
New Braunfels, TX4 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cocaine cat: Cincinnati zoo takes in exotic feline found with drug in system
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
I’ve lived in New York for 13 years and earn $64,000. Why am I being evicted now?
New York City, NY2 days ago
Alligator-like reptile discovered in Pennsylvania park
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Nevada puppy left for dead in desert built life among pack of wild coyotes before capture: rescuers
Henderson, NV26 days ago
Murdaugh first responder reveals new crime scene details after guilty verdict
Islandton, SC14 hours ago
Wild Bobcat Caught Casually Lounging in Dog Bed Inside Arizona Home
San Manuel, AZ2 days ago
Secretive group spends thousands of hours hunting Sonoran Desert for rare cactus in Arizona
Tucson, AZ27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy