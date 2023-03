EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Del Valle baseball team defeated Ysleta 10-2 on Tuesday night in District 2-5A action.

The Conquistadores scored six runs in the first three innings and used a big game from pitcher Irving Venegas to secure the victory.

With the win, Del Valle improved to 2-0 in District 2-5A play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.