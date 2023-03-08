Mexico kidnapping survivor mourns ‘brothers’ killed by cartel: wife
By Katherine Donlevy,
3 days ago
One of the survivors of the Mexico cartel kidnapping is mourning the loss of his two murdered friends — who he viewed as his “brothers,” his wife said Tuesday.
Michelle Williams told CNN she was able to speak to her husband, Eric James Williams, shortly after police rescued him and fellow American Latavia “Tay” McGee from the wooden shack they had been held in since last week.
Friends Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brow, who had crossed the border with Williams and McGee, were found dead.
Williams — who suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs — was emotional when speaking with his wife and 11-year-old son later Tuesday.
“I was just glad to hear his voice,” Michelle Williams told CNN.
