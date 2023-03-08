Open in App
Maryland State
See more from this location?
DC News Now

MPSSAA state semifinals coverage (03/07-08/2023)

By Alex Flum,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLxk7_0lBLeGMU00

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Coverage of MPSSAA state semifinals action of teams from Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland.

4A: No. 19 Churchill vs. Western (Girls) – Churchill wins 61-44

4A: Gaithersburg vs. Parkville (Boys) – Wednesday

4A: Sherwood vs. Meade (Boys) – Wednesday

3A: No. 21 Damascus vs. No. 16 Frederick (Boys) – Damascus wins 53-50

3A: No. 21 Oxon Hill vs. Poly (Girls) – Oxon Hill loses 53-24

2A: No. 25 Walkersville vs. No. 18 Largo (Boys) – Largo wins 64-62

2A: Lackey vs. Williamsport (Girls) – Wednesday

1A: CMIT North vs. Lake Clifton (Boys) – Wednesday

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
The second richest man in Maryland just passed away
Chevy Chase Village, MD15 hours ago
Maryland restaurants celebrating National Crab Meat Day
Dundalk, MD1 day ago
Delmarva Today 3-10-23 (Part 1) MD Trooper Shot & Wicomico County Sheriff Will Not Run Again
Salisbury, MD16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
High School Student Dies in Crash in Upper Marlboro
Upper Marlboro, MD3 days ago
Pizza maker wins $50,000 on lottery scratch-off ticket
Hyattsville, MD11 hours ago
Discover Maryland's Finest Seafood Dives
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Maryland opioid fight puts local communities on the front lines
Hagerstown, MD1 day ago
These Maryland counties are part of a spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
New Maryland school ratings are out. Baltimore City and County performed among the worst.
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Virginia officials get their shot to win FBI facility
Springfield, VA1 day ago
‘We told you so’: Spill reopens tank controversy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore
Mardela Springs, MD13 hours ago
This American Restaurant in Maryland is Considered One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Annapolis, MD3 days ago
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC3 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy