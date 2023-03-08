MPSSAA state semifinals coverage (03/07-08/2023)

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Coverage of MPSSAA state semifinals action of teams from Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland.
4A: No. 19 Churchill vs. Western (Girls) – Churchill wins 61-44
4A: Gaithersburg vs. Parkville (Boys) – Wednesday
4A: Sherwood vs. Meade (Boys) – Wednesday
3A: No. 21 Damascus vs. No. 16 Frederick (Boys) – Damascus wins 53-50
3A: No. 21 Oxon Hill vs. Poly (Girls) – Oxon Hill loses 53-24
2A: No. 25 Walkersville vs. No. 18 Largo (Boys) – Largo wins 64-62
2A: Lackey vs. Williamsport (Girls) – Wednesday
1A: CMIT North vs. Lake Clifton (Boys) – Wednesday
