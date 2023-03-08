Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

Cars plow into two storefronts in Bronzeville -- neither for first time

By Charlie De Mar,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16avem_0lBLd0Hu00

Cars slam into two storefronts in Bronzeville in one weekend -- and not for first time 03:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dash camera video captured a dramatic crash as a car went barreling into a storefront this past weekend.

It was one of two similar crashes over the past weekend alone – and it was not the first time it happened in those same locations.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, no one was injured in the crashes – but the damage has kept the doors shut for a business, and has caused a major setback for a community organization.

That organization says the severe damage was not only disappointing, but also preventable.

On Sunday night, a car crashed through the front door of what was soon to be a restaurant incubator at 51st Street and Prairie Avenue in Bronzeville.

CBS 2

"The car swerved; was going east – it came in right through here," Bernard Lloyd, president of Urban Juncture , said as he showed CBS 2's De Mar a fully boarded-up front entryway at the storefront at the northeast corner of the intersection.

Remains of both the front entryway and the car – including its front bumper and license plate – were still in the building Tuesday.

The Bronzeville Incubator is just one of the initiatives of Urban Juncture – an organization focused on revitalizing the neighborhood.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time that there have been major accidents right at this intersection," Lloyd said.

It happens so often that Lloyd said he has started documenting car crashes at 51st and Prairie. Last November, a tree stopped a car from hitting the building. On another occasion, a Ford jumped the curb and slammed right into the front.

The shop across the street is also now boarded up because of a car accident.

Lloyd raised his safety concerns to Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) back in 2018. But he said no improvements have been made to the intersection.

De Mar asked Lloyd what he would like to see done.

"We probably need some sort of mechanisms - whether that's bollards or something else - to actually protect the buildings," Lloyd said.

Lloyd is also advocating to make the intersection a four-way stop.

Storefront crashes injure more than 16,000 people and kill 2,600 a year, according to data collected by the Storefront Safety Council.

"It happens more than 100 times a day," said Robert Reiter of the Storefront City Council.

Benita Phipps is still cleaning up her consignment shop, A Lotta Good Stuff Upscael Retail Furniture & More – also in Bronzeville at 47th Street and Vincennes Avenue. A car also plowed through her storefront over the weekend.

Dashcam video showed the impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7YqH_0lBLd0Hu00
CBS 2

"It was the most beautiful showroom you could imagine," Phipps said.

Phipps said she asked Ald. Dowell's office for bollards in 2015, after a car crashed through her front door the first time.

"I would like to see pillars," Phipps said. "I don't want to have to pay and go through this again - to miss money; to miss business."

Dowell said a traffic evaluation will be conducted at both intersections where the cars went into the buildings over the weekend.

At 51st and Prairie, in front of Urban Juncture, the city will be looking in particular at whether or not a four-way stop is needed.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Several cars receive parking tickets on the day of Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso's funeral
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Brother of Chicago singer KeiyaA shot and killed in South Shore
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Chicago rideshare passenger shot, wounded
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victims robbed at gunpoint by group of men on North, West sides
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
11 charged with running cocaine delivery service ‘hotline’ in Chicago
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Join CBS 2 at the South Side Irish Parade
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Hundreds gather to pay respects to fallen Chicago police officer
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Boy, 12, accidentally shoots himself inside car on South Side
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
CTA rider stabbed, beaten on Red Line train
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Passenger shot while in rideshare in Auburn Gresham
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man’s charged with $130,000 burglary in Lincoln Park, escaping cops, driving a stolen car, and hauling around three guns
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Armed men rob, carjack at least 14 people in another hours-long crime wave
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police seeking suspects in Bucktown cellphone robbery
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD, FBI face off in Law Enforcement Hockey Classic in Bensenville Saturday
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Rideshare passenger shot in both legs on Chicago's South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Police now require ‘L riders to show proof of airport business to exit ORD station late at night
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Why Are Flags at Half-Mast Today in Chicago?
Chicago, IL1 day ago
11 Charged in Federal Court With Operating 24-Hour Crack Cocaine ‘Hotline’ on Chicago’s North Side
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Paul Vallas’ Facebook Page ‘Liked’ Comments Calling Chicago A ‘Hell Hole’ And ‘S—cago’
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Man gets hold of Chicago Police officer's gun, fires shot in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Abandoned Woodlawn block transformed into 30 news homes worth millions
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Man charged with attacking CTA employee in East Garfield Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Taste of Chicago Announces Move to Chicagoland Speedway
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Teen, 2 men wounded in Austin
Chicago, IL2 days ago
14-year-old among 3 shot on Austin sidewalk
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Person Wounded in Shooting on CTA Bus on South Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Security guard shot during shoot-out with bank robber in downtown Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Postal workers robbed at gunpoint for keys on South, Near West sides
Chicago, IL2 days ago
28-year-old Chicago man faces carjacking and kidnapping charges
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Niles crash: Pedestrian hit, killed by box truck in crosswalk, police say
Niles, IL20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy