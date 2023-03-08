Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago firefighter's wife, 3 kids critically injured in Montclare house fire

By Asal RezaeiMarissa PerlmanNoel Brennan,

4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter's wife and three children were left in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in the Montclare neighborhood Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., off Wrightwood Avenue. Neighbors said they heard a very loud explosion in the neighborhood.

Police said a 34-year-old woman, a 7-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl all were taken to the hospital in critical condition after suffering smoke inhalation and other injuries.

One child was taken to Community First Medical Center. The other two children and the adult were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt confirmed the victims are the wife and children of an active firefighter, who also lives in the home.

Neighbors said they watched firefighters carry out the children, and at least one person appeared to be given CPR on the sidewalk.

"We pray for the family and the children that were taken away," Carlos Gomez said.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the firefighter who lives on the home performed CPR on his wife before she was taken to the hospital.

A neighbor who lives across the street said he's never seen such a big response from firefighters. He didn't see any flames, but a lot of smoke. He also saw at least one victim being brought out of the home.

"I did see what had appeared an adult kind of being resuscitated. It seemed like the victim had burns on the body, and it did not look like they were in good condition," Joel Rivera said.

The home was badly damaged, with multiple windows blown out. A car seat and tricycle still lay on the front lawn of the house Wednesday afternoon.

Crews boarded up the home Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

