Comic, Air Force vet Donnell Rawlings on athletes who took a knee, ‘Hats off to them.’

Donnell Rawlings is perfectly aware that you probably know him from TV shows that ended more than a decade ago, and that’s fantastic.

Not that the shows ended. That you know him.

He is wonderfully aware most people who take that risk to enter show business never land roles on such programs, and scratch out obscure careers in hopes of landing A part that gets them noticed much less multiple.

He was Damien “Day-Day” Price on HBO’s “The Wire.” He played a variety of characters on ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ but he is best known as “Ashy Larry.”

Rawlings has been working for more than 20 years in a business where most people don’t make it 20 minutes. He has done considerably more than just supporting roles on two eternally popular TV shows.

He’s a working man’s actor/comic with a long line of credits to his résumé .

Rawlings is scheduled to appear at The Arlington Improv March 10 - 12.

He recently spoke with the Star-Telegram in a phone interview, and covered his thoughts on social media, cancel culture, ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ and how he feels about pro athletes who took a knee during the national anthem.

Has social media been good or bad for comedians?

Good in the sense that it’s another platform for people to get to know you that might not have known. The flip side is that everyone thinks they control your intellectual properties without paying you for it.

And sometimes it’s frustrating because everyone has a camera in your face. People take 30 seconds of a punchline but they miss the two minute setup and they judge you based on those 30 seconds.

Your first credited part was on “Law and Order.” How much did they pay you?

Probably $600 or $700. You never make a lot of money on these things; the thing about that show is that it runs so much the residual payments go on and on. Every few months I get from someone, ‘I didn’t know you were on ‘Law and Order.’

They say in New York you’re not a real actor until you’re on ‘Law and Order.’

If comedy and acting had not worked out what would you be doing?

A police officer. I was in the Air Force, and a cop in the military. I was waiting to become a Washington, D.C., police officer but I got the comedy bug.

At any point did you think this isn’t working, I’ve got to find a different job?

Never. Never. I tell comics and actors this, ‘If you can’t figure out a way to be happy being broke this isn’t the business to get into.’ When I was young I didn’t have a lot of expenses. The landlord has to understand you pay when you can.

Have you done any projects where you asked yourself, ‘What am I doing on this?’

I never felt that way. I felt whatever I was doing gave me the experience for my next move. I started doing background shots, like the shot walking across the street. Whatever I was doing was a part of leading me to the next thing I’d do.

As ex-military, what is your opinion about African-American athletes who took a knee during the national anthem?

If you feel passionate about it, some of the injustices that we see and the people who suffer from them, they needed someone to show the spotlight on it.

The toughest thing to do is stand for something, especially when you’re making a lot of money and don’t have to worry about someone else. For those guys who took that chance, my hats off to them.

Do you think that movement ultimately did anything?

It’s a combination, but it’s going to be a long run. It’s not one singular situation.

You have a bit in your routine where you say, ‘I abuse the race card.’ Clearly it’s a joke, but do you still ‘abuse the race card?’

No. I don’t abuse it. Not since Obama was elected president. Only in case of emergency.

For the longest time comedians were safe. Now we had the Chris Rock-Will Smith thing. Now we have cell phones that catch everything. Is the stage still safe for you to do a show and say your material?

Yeah, it is. It’s a comic’s choice to do what he wants to do. I don’t adhere to cancel culture. It’s the 1 or 2% that disagree that gets all of the attention. What about the other 98%? Some comedians are going to bend. I’m never going to bend. I’m not going to change my style or bite my tongue.

There are consequences to everything, and I accept that but it’s not going to change how I do my material.

You had a part in the success of ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ which ended in 2006 but it lives on. Has being associated with that show been a shadow you’d rather lose, or was it the best thing for your career?

It’s 2023, and we’re still talking about it. That goes to show how epic, and how much a part of television that show has been. I did a tour with Dave in Australia; I wondered how people would receive me, or if they would know me.

They introduce me as ‘Ashy’ from ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ and 15,000 to 18,000 people there and they all knew it. Still.

If that’s what you connect with me, great. I was lucky enough to be a part of HBO’s ‘The Wire,’ and ‘Chappelle’s Show.’ When you bring up TV history, both of those rank in the top 100 shows of all time. I take that and I appreciate that.

I do other things, but it so happens I happen to be a part of a show that’s so huge people can’t forget about it. There are those projects that make history, and it’s kinda difficult to surpass some heights.