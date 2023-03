newsdakota.com

M-P-B Versus Ellendale In Region 3 Title By Kyle Hewitt, 3 days ago

By Kyle Hewitt, 3 days ago

Jamestown, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—The Medina-Pingree-Buchanan (MPB) Thunder knocked of Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock (LHMB) Lions 47-39 and the Ellendale Cardinals defeated Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (EKM) Rebels 68-46 to advance to the ...