ksl.com

McCann scores 31st, Kraken win fifth straight 5-2 over Ducks By McCann scores 31st, Kraken win fifth straight 5-2 over Ducks, 3 days ago

By McCann scores 31st, Kraken win fifth straight 5-2 over Ducks, 3 days ago

SEATTLE — Jared McCann scored his fifth goal in the past five games, Daniel Sprong scored for the first time since Jan. 17, and... ...