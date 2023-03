dotesports.com

Wolfey Glick’s Pokémon Twitch Rivals event gets a date, and the doors are open for competitors By Karli Iwamasa, 3 days ago

By Karli Iwamasa, 3 days ago

Last month, Pokémon World Champion and content creator Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick announced he would be partnering up with Twitch Rivals to host “a more casual ...