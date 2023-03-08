Open in App
Windsor County, VT
See more from this location?
Mountain Times

Attending 25 Town Meetings

By Krista,

3 days ago

By Sen. Alison Clarkson

The Windsor County District now encompasses 25 towns, and the county is the largest in Vermont (977 square miles). As a result, one of the biggest challenges for a state senator is attending as many Town Meetings as possible. I treasure Vermont’s Town Meeting tradition and its form of direct democracy. They not only give me additional insight into the character of the towns we represent and local priorities – but they remind us of how important the partnership is between our towns and our state government.

At our best, we work well together to support, in our different capacities, our people, our communities and our environment. We work together enabling democracy in our precious small state. We work together on projects often too big to manage alone – on planning, town infrastructure, education, strengthening our village centers and downtowns, preserving our historic places, protecting our parks and environment, taking care of those in need, and protecting the public safety of our people. Town Meeting week is a wonderful reminder of that partnership.

Luckily, Windsor County has three senators as all 25 Town Meetings are held during one of three dates and there is a great distance between towns. For example, Reading and Thetford both conduct their Town Meetings on Saturday morning and they are a fair hike apart. We have meetings on Saturday, Monday night and Tuesday. Most Town Meetings are back in person, so we’ve divided up the task of attending in order to get to as many meetings as possible.

The Legislature is now eight weeks into its 2023 session. The Senate has four top priorities: Housing, workforce, childcare and reducing climate change and we are making progress on each one. On housing: Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs has passed out the HOME bill, S.100, the focus of which is to reduce barriers to housing development in our downtowns, village centers and other areas identified for growth. The bill supports increasing density in those areas and impacts local zoning regulations, Act 250, the renovation and creation of rental and home ownership, fair housing enforcement and builds on popular housing programs already in place.

Our workforce development bill is beginning in the House and builds on the work of last session. It will get to the Senate after crossover. The Senate’s child care bill is being finalized. It increases access to childcare, financially supports more families, and provides resources for childcare workers and centers.

And the Senate took a big step forward in our effort to reduce climate change by passing S.5, the Affordable Heat Act. This bill puts in place a plan to transition over the next 25 years to a cleaner energy future. This plan is designed to help Vermonters afford what we know will be a costly transition off polluting fossil fuels. Simply put – this bill sends our vision for what we want to build to our policy “architect”: the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). In two years, the PUC will give us a detailed plan, with a cost analysis,  so that we, the Legislature, can begin building the transition with a better understanding of the costs and implications.  We cannot afford to wait, or we risk losing the Vermont we know and love.

I appreciate hearing from you. I can be reached by email:  aclarkson@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at the Statehouse (Tues-Fri) 802-828-2228 or at home (Sat-Mon) 802- 457-4627. To get more information on the Vermont Legislature, and the bills which have been proposed and passed, visit the legislative website:  legislature.vermont.gov.

The post Attending 25 Town Meetings appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME12 days ago
Locals: Mexican drug cartels devastating Oregon Coast town
Seaside, OR2 days ago
Preteen son slain in Massachusetts murder-suicide heard screaming in 911 call
Andover, MA15 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC10 hours ago
Rockslide closes the main road to Reno
Reno, NV9 hours ago
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman and Her All-Female Crew Make ‘Wicked Tuna’ History
Seabrook, NH2 days ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA4 days ago
Collins alerts Dept. of Homeland Security of waning resources for asulym seekers in Portland
Portland, ME11 hours ago
Three district offices not on school ballot
Killington, VT17 days ago
Barstow school budget passes
Barstow, CA3 days ago
Judge dismisses lawsuit against downtown Basalt project
Basalt, CO23 hours ago
School Board discusses crisis prevention policy
Woodstock, VT17 days ago
Judge says Columbia 911 can't exclude Scappoose city councilor from meetings
Scappoose, OR9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy