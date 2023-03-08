Open in App
Dallas, TX
ABC4

Shorthanded Jazz come up short against Dallas, 120-116

By Dana Greene,

3 days ago

DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – Down three starters, the Utah Jazz gave the Dallas Mavericks quite a battle before losing its fourth straight game, 120-116.

Without Jordan Clarkson (finger), Collin Sexton (hamstring) and Walker Kessler (illness), the Jazz had a lead with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

But Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic combined for 64 points as the Mavericks hit 19 three-pointers to pull out the victory.

“That’s a hell of a basketball game,” Jazz head coach Will Hardy said. “Both teams made a lot of plays, but credit to Dallas. They made a few more down the stretch. I thought deserved to win. Not that Dallas didn’t, but I thought that the way that our team competed, this one hurts for sure.”

Lauri Markkanen returned from a one-game absence to score 33 points, while Talen Horton-Tucker poured in 21, along with six rebounds and four assists.

Irving scored 17 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, as the Mavs won for just third time with both Irving and Doncic on the floor at the same time.

Utah trailed 118-115 with 3.7 seconds to play when Talen Horton-Tucker was fouled and sent to the line for two shots. After sinking the first, his intentional miss slammed directly off the backboard and didn’t hit the rim, giving Dallas possession.

“Just aimed too high,” Horton-Tucker said. “I wanted to hit the back rim.”

Irving’s 3-pointer from the right side gave Dallas a 112-108 lead with 2:33 to play and was part of an 8-0 run that put the Mavericks ahead 115-108.

The Mavs made 19 of 45 three-pointers (42.2%), while the Jazz were 15 of 44 (34.1%) from beyond the arc.

Irving went into play leading the NBA this season averaging 9.4 points in the fourth quarter.

“I just love the challenge,” Irving said of his fourth-quarter play. “Just seeing where guys’ legs are, seeing where they are mentally, just seeing how many teams stick to their game plan.”

“He loves the moment,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Irving, who scored 48 against the Jazz earlier this season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. “He loves to win. He loves to help his team win.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points off the bench, including 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc as Dallas finished a season-high six-game homestand 3-3.

Kelly Olynyk had 12 points, while Kris Dunn had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio made his first NBA start and finished with six points.

With the loss, Utah (31-35) fell from the ninth seed in the Western Conference to 13th as they head to Orlando Thursday night to try to snap a 4-game losing skid.

“We need to take every little stretch that we’re able to come back and have some success in,” Horton-Tucker said. “We just need to try to mimic that, take that to the next game and try to have short-term memory.”

