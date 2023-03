The Cheyenne Mountain hockey team won the Class 4A State Championship on Tuesday night. The Red-Tailed Hawks defeated Glenwood Springs in a triple overtime thriller 1-0. Hank Walsh scored the game winning goal for Cheyenne Mountain in the third overtime. For a second consecutive year the Red-Tailed Hawks have won the Class 4A state championship in hockey.

The post The Cheyenne Mountain hockey team wins the Class 4A state championship appeared first on KRDO .