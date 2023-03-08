Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Lakers Fans Go Crazy After Team's Crucial Win Against Grizzlies Secures 9th Seed: "It's Over For The League."

By Lee Tran,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GY1uY_0lBLN99t00

Fans had a lot to say about the Lakers' recent game against the Grizzlies.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers recently faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies , with the final score being 112-103. This was a crucial game for the Lakers, as they need every win they can get to make the NBA playoffs.

After the contest ended, a lot of Lakers fans reacted to the team's win. Many were happy to see them bounce back and get back to a play-in tournament position, with it being noted that they have secured the 9th seed.

One account mentioned that Anthony Davis seems to be returning to the form he displayed in 2020.

Another fan stated that this team could end up being the 6th seed.

We also saw some pushing for MVP recognition for Anthony Davis.

Some accounts were simply happy about the win.

Anthony Davis notably put up 28 points and 20 rebounds this game, and the big man has clearly been flat-out dominant without LeBron James in the lineup. Hopefully, this continues for them going forward.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have done better after their midseason acquisitions, but they'll need to continue to step it up, especially while LeBron James is still dealing with an injury.

LeBron James Could Be Out For An Extended Period Of Time

One recent report about LeBron James' injury revealed that he avoided surgery , but it seems as though he could still be out for a while. Recently, it was revealed that the injury could keep LeBron James out for longer than the next three weeks .

"Three weeks next evaluation for him... I don't know if the Lakers think he's gonna be back in 3 weeks. I don't think it'll be just the 3 weeks — likely beyond that," said Charania.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers must do everything in their power to stay afloat without LeBron James for the next few weeks. A lot of the offensive burden will continue to be put on Anthony Davis' shoulders, and he is definitely one of the keys to the Lakers making the playoffs this season.

Hopefully, we see the Los Angeles Lakers figure out a way to make it to the playoffs, even if it that happens through the play-in tournament. They have the talent to get far, and we'll see how they perform over this last stretch of the season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Anthony Davis Throws Shade At Russell Westbrook: "It's Always Fun When You're Winning"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Celtics were 'stupid' to reveal coach Ime Udoka's affair with staffer, says ex-fiancée Nia Long
Boston, MA28 days ago
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Kyrie Irving goes on a rant against NBA media and fans: "You’ve seen me for three hours and you think you know who I am"
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan Was The Best Player In The NBA For 5 Years But Didn't Win The MVP Award Because The Chicago Bulls Weren't Good
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Lakers Fans React To Clutch Win Over Raptors: "Can't Believe We Got D'Angelo Russell For Russell Westbrook"
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Danny Green Made A Very Cloudy Comment About Ja Morant's Maturity: "He Likes To Party Sometimes."
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Anthony Davis Told Pau Gasol That He Wants Lakers To Retire His No. 3 Jersey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Says It's 'Disrespectful' To Put A Timeline On Ja Morant's Return
Memphis, TN2 days ago
“Clear-cut, not even close” - Andre Iguodala crowns Gilbert Arenas the best player from University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Michael Jordan Said He Would Still Play The Game Of Basketball Even If He Didn't Get Paid: "No One Can Pay For The Love That I Have For The Game"
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX11 hours ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy