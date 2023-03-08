Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Smith Jr. builds shooting momentum as Nets blast Rockets

By Ben DuBose,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k0EN_0lBLMxjP00
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

With shooting percentages of below 40% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, 2022-23 hasn’t been the rookie season Jabari Smith Jr. expected with the Houston Rockets. After all, shooting was supposedly one of the 19-year-old’s strengths when he was drafted at No. 3 in the 2022 first round out of Auburn.

There are, however, some positive signs of late. In Houston’s 118-96 loss (box score) on Tuesday to Brooklyn, Smith had 15 points and 8 rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting (46.7%) and 3-of-7 on 3-pointers (42.9%). Over his last three games, the 6-foot-11 forward is shooting 53.8% overall and 41.7% on 3-pointers, and that has led to better results for the rebuilding Rockets (15-50), who are 2-1 during that span.

It wasn’t nearly enough to beat the Nets (37-28), who were led by yet another strong game from Mikal Bridges. The versatile wing acquired from Phoenix in the Kevin Durant trade scored a game-high 30 points on 9-of-20 shooting (45%) and 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40%).

But within the appropriate context, there were positive signs for Smith and the rest of a young Rockets. Big man Alperen Sengun added 16 points and 12 rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting (50%), while Jalen Green scored a team-high 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting (42.9%).

Scroll on for highlights, analysis and postgame interviews. Next up for Houston is Thursday night’s road game at Indiana, with the tip from Gainbridge Fieldhouse set for 6 p.m. Central.

Highlights

Analysis and Interviews

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
Meet Los Angeles Lakers SG Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend, Jenna Barber
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Shawn Kemp Arrested in Drive-By Shooting
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jim Boeheim’s career getting ended by a team he said was 'bought' was too perfect
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR18 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Dillon Brooks shades Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard over calls for Grizzlies vet signing
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Cowboys ‘Big Move’ on Hopkins Trade? Cardinals Rumor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Jose Altuve hit the weirdest single against the Astros in a World Baseball Classic tune-up
Houston, TX2 days ago
"It’s all on you" - Shaquille O’Neal says the Knicks are "back" only if Julius Randle performs in the playoffs
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Ja Morant was under investigation in September after getting involved in silly high school beef
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
5 Arrested in shooting of Miami-Dade detective
Miami, FL1 day ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN23 hours ago
Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant passes away at age 95
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Cowboys News: OBJ workout, a new WR to consider, cut candidate safe?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ12 hours ago
Banned defending champion Cam Smith played golf at Sawgrass Thursday — at a public course one mile from the Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
The Chicago Bulls Made A Roster Move On Friday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Nets' Jacque Vaughn reacts to team starting to find its identity
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
The Dawgs have spoken, and they want Auburn
Athens, GA2 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
Milwaukee, WI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy