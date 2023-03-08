Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

Wilberforce University to receive over $2M for broadband access

By WHIO Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRzwk_0lBLGSv600

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has given Wilberforce University over $2 million as part of the Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program.

The money will be used to fix the gaps in broadband internet access and connectivity at the university, according to a release from Senator Brown’s office.

“This investment will help ensure Wilberforce University has the tools and resources to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to advance their careers,” said Brown. “It will not only support faculty and students, but will also lead to more technological development and economic growth in the region.”

>> ‘It’s unacceptable;’ Ohio Senator calls for legislation after latest train derailment in Springfield

A number of new amenities will be available to students including:

  • The project activities will expand broadband internet access on campus.
  • Create hybrid classrooms by upgrading the equipment and devices available for student and teacher use.
  • Create new IT positions to support technological upgrades.
  • Provide Chromebooks to students.
  • Open the campus library to members of the community where they can utilize campus broadband services.

The CMC Pilot Program is a part of the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, which aims to make high-speed internet affordable and reliable for every American.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Leading American Solar Developer Brings Landmark Manufacturing Facility to Ohio
Pataskala, OH10 hours ago
New hazardous material training could help responders ‘tap into knowledge’ for future derailments
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Is Jim Jordan firing in all directions just hoping to find a viral controversy? Today in Ohio
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
West Virginia is getting a big new battery storage factory
Millwood, WV2 days ago
The Longest Tunnel in Ohio Is a Modern Miracle
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
3 Ohio Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Columbus, OH1 day ago
NW Ohio snow emergencies by county
Toledo, OH20 hours ago
3 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Rudest Cities in America
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
LGES And Honda Break Ground For New EV Battery JV In Ohio
Jeffersonville, OH1 day ago
Airman from Wright Patterson Air Force Base will be in attendance at First Four
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Norfolk Southern conductor killed in Ohio train crash
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Harriet Tubman monument unveiled in New Jersey, replaces statue of Columbus
Newark, NJ1 day ago
State stocks 84,000 rainbow trout: NE Ohio fishing report
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Remarkable Woman nominee is a business owner with an amazing resume
Saint Clairsville, OH2 days ago
Norfolk Southern worker killed after train collides with dump truck in Ohio
Cleveland, OH3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy