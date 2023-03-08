Wilberforce University to receive over $2M for broadband access
By WHIO Staff,
3 days ago
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has given Wilberforce University over $2 million as part of the Connecting Minority Communities (CMC) Pilot Program.
The money will be used to fix the gaps in broadband internet access and connectivity at the university, according to a release from Senator Brown’s office.
“This investment will help ensure Wilberforce University has the tools and resources to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to advance their careers,” said Brown. “It will not only support faculty and students, but will also lead to more technological development and economic growth in the region.”
Comments / 0