Open in App
Beaverton, OR
See more from this location?
Portland Tribune

Christening gown spans five generations for one Beaverton native

By Lauren Bishop,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtDak_0lBLGPGv00

Spanning five generations and nearly 40 infants, a white christening gown with a Beaverton connection remains a family heirloom to the adults who once donned the dress.

A Beaverton native now living in California has passed down the tradition of wearing a christening gown made by her great-grandmother to her two young daughters, most recently last month during a baptism in Los Angeles.

Erin Carufel grew up in Beaverton and graduated from Beaverton High School before attending University of Southern California to study theater. Still in L.A. pursuing an acting career — as is her husband, Scott Yusah — the couple has clad both their daughters in the vintage dress crafted in 1912 by Carufel's great-grandmother, Rosanna Carufel.

Grandma Rose, as Carufel called her, sewed a long white christening gown for her firstborn son, Leo Carufel, while living in St. Paul, Minnesota. The garment has been kept in the family for over a century and still makes appearances when new children arrive in the family.

“I really like tradition,” Carufel said. “I think there’s something really special about having something that old that can be passed down from generation to generation.”

Over the last 110 years, the lengthy white gown has been sent across the country to adorn little boys and girls in the Carufel family during their baptism ceremonies. To date, 39 children across five generations of Carufel have been christened in the gown.

“It gets flown all over the country, wherever family is, whenever anyone has a child,” Carufel said. “It’s a special family heirloom.”

Most recently was Carufel and Yusah's daughter Presley Rose Yusah, born Nov. 17, who donned the gown at her baptism ceremony Feb. 19 in Los Angeles.

A few years prior, her older sister joined the ranks of Carufels who once wore the dress. Catherine Liesl Yusah, now 4 years old, was the 38th in a long line of children to be christened in the garment.

Carufel herself was in the fourth generation to be adorned in Grandma Rose’s dress, a fact featured in a newspaper photograph printed by the Modesto Bee, celebrating the longtime tradition about 40 years ago.

“It was special I then got to have my daughter sit on my lap with it on,” Carufel said.

While Carufel spent her childhood in Beaverton, she moved to California soon after graduation to begin work as an actor.

Carufel has since gone on to star alongside Matthew McConaughey in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” with Jennifer Garner in “Peppermint,” and recurred on the HBO series “Here and Now” with Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins.

Yusah, who also goes by Scott Connors in the professional world, has appeared in “Westworld,” “CSI: New York,” “Criminal Minds,” and Comedy Central sitcom “Workaholics.”

Carufel said there may be a 40th child in line for the dress, as her brother’s wife is pregnant with their second child. And in time, she said, the gown will be passed to the sixth generation.

“I look forward to passing it along to my daughters someday,” Carufel said. “Hopefully they will bless their children in it, if they choose to have children.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“We Were Once A Family” offers new perspective on Hart murders
West Linn, OR1 day ago
The Iconic Oregon Steakhouse That’s Still Sizzling for 80+ Years
Portland, OR1 day ago
The 7 Best Hot Dog Stands In Portland, OR
Portland, OR1 day ago
‘Pretty remarkable’: Thread lifts growing in popularity
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland mayor reveals potential location for first of 6 new homeless shelters
Portland, OR2 days ago
Burgerville chef's new food offerings defy fast food cliches
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Justin Link, ‘instigator’ in Redmond 5, granted parole
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Portland scraps former church property on NE Glisan near I-205 as potential homeless tent encampment site
Portland, OR1 day ago
Popular Oregon grocer closing all locations this month
Portland, OR2 days ago
Oregon State Penitentiary writers answer school children’s questions in ‘Prisons Have a Long Memory’
Salem, OR2 days ago
Neighbors express concern about homeless camp near private school on East Burnside
Portland, OR1 day ago
Woodburn man urged to go through with his 'public service' announcement
Woodburn, OR1 day ago
New Hillsboro store is where salvaged wood goes to become something beautiful
Hillsboro, OR3 days ago
No Matter How Violently He Behaves, the State Hospital Keeps Expelling This Mentally Ill Portlander Back to Town
Portland, OR2 days ago
8-year-old Vancouver girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA2 days ago
Photographer’s Portraits of Women in a High-Security Psychiatric Facility
Salem, OR3 days ago
Pair of phony good Samaritans are taking advantage of trusting drivers to rob them: Portland police
Portland, OR3 days ago
Torrents of rain blast entire West Coast; heavier rain headed for Portland
Portland, OR13 hours ago
Portland family mourns dad killed by motorist on Sandy Boulevard: ‘He’s not going to walk back in the door’
Portland, OR2 days ago
How Seaside and other Oregon towns became targets of a Mexican drug cartel
Seaside, OR3 days ago
Suspects in NE Portland murder were in a shootout with Wilsonville cops days later
Portland, OR8 hours ago
Dark web ‘NarcoBoss’ guilty for 3 fentanyl ODs, 2 deaths in Portland
Portland, OR3 days ago
The local buzz: Weigh in on Lake Oswego's restaurant scene
Lake Oswego, OR1 day ago
Northeast Portland residents oppose plans to turn abandoned Kmart into freight warehouse
Portland, OR2 days ago
Tips sought in 2019 death of couple in Mt. Hood National Forest
Estacada, OR3 days ago
Good Morning, News: Oregon Eyes New Phase of Pandemic, Portland Plans Another Protest Payout, and More Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in Florida
Portland, OR4 days ago
Business Owner Organizing Class Action Lawsuit Against City of Portland for Encouraging Lawlessness
Portland, OR3 days ago
1 dead after shooting in Foster-Powell neighborhood
Portland, OR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy