Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Memphian

Grizzlies fall to Lakers, learning 'the hard way'

By Drew Hill,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mdDxy_0lBLEQ5E00

LOS ANGELES — This one looked like it had promise. Seriously.

The Memphis Grizzlies went to the fourth quarter trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by only two. The last quarter has been the one that has haunted them all season.

They lost Friday night after being dominated in the final 12 minutes. They lost Sunday, blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth. Then they lost Tuesday, 112-103 at the Lakers, after leading by six with under 10 minutes to play.

It looked like Memphis might have the punch this time. Shooting guard Desmond Bane shook off his 0-for-8 shooting start to score seven quickly after the final quarter began. Mixed in with a David Roddy 3-pointer and Jaren Jackson Jr. free throws, Memphis had momentum.

It fizzled out with pace. Jackson picked up his fifth foul while positioning on the perimeter. Teammate Dillon Brooks picked up his fifth foul on a drive a little after that.

The Lakers followed with a 12-4 run over the next two minutes, regaining the lead and jumping on the back of superstar Anthony Davis, who finished with 30 points and 22 rebounds.

So the Grizzlies’ latest road trip ended 1-3, but much worse than that. Their star point guard, Ja Morant, is away from the team indefinitely, and perhaps their best bench player, Brandon Clarke, is done for the season with a torn Achilles.

Spaniard to Spaniard

The Lakers celebrated the retirement of Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on Tuesday, flashing highlights of the big man’s accomplishments with the team during every timeout.

But Pau was a Grizzly first, and he acknowledged as much in his press conference before the game.

“Playing in Memphis was a dream come true,” Gasol said. “I was playing in the NBA and I was the second Spanish player to ever do it. I was the third pick of the draft, which was another unexpected accomplishment that sped up my departure from Spain.

“We tried to set the roots for the way the Grizzlies are today, and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of those guys: the young guys, the veteran guys. We started something in Memphis. ... I think we made our city excited and proud, and then things went another way.”

Marc Gasol, Pau’s brother, will one day have his number displayed inside FedExForum. He was in attendance on Tuesday, standing just off to the side as Pau addressed the crowd.

“What a special night, Pau Gasol, I had the fortune of working with him for a brief stint in Milwaukee,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He had a tremendous impact on the Grizzlies organization and here in (Los Angeles) he was a multi-champion.”

Current Memphis forward Santi Aldama is attempting to continue the rich tradition of Spanish players to play for the Grizzlies. On Tuesday morning, Aldama spoke to a large contingent of media from Spain, calling Pau Gasol a trailblazer for basketball in his home country.

In the game, Aldama scored 11 points — 10 in the first half — and made two 3-pointers.

Brooks returns

Dillon Brooks received his 16th technical foul on Friday night, which forced him to serve a one-game suspension on Sunday against the Clippers.

Brooks made his return two days later with a new level of caution. If he receives two more technical fouls (18 overall), he’ll be suspended again.

“He has to be the most competitive guy that he can be,” Jenkins said about Brooks’ situation. “He has a fine line he has to walk. We had great dialogues leading up to his unfortunate suspension.”

Brooks was called for a foul in the first quarter on a play with minimal contact. Instead of arguing, he sealed his lips shut and gave the official a look of distaste.

It was a roller coaster of a night for the Grizzlies’ veteran wing, which is a trend. Brooks made a handful of his first field goal attempts, but went ice cold in the third quarter and missed his last seven shots to finish 5-for-17 from the floor with 13 points.

What now?

Can Memphis recover from this latest blow of disappointment?

The locker room was gutted when Clarke suffered a serious injury. It was silent on Tuesday as national media filed in to inevitably ask more questions about Morant.

The adversity the Grizzlies are facing at this moment is as testy as ever.

“(We are going to learn) truly what we are made of at the end of the day,” Jenkins said about the rest of a challenging season ahead. “We talk about competitive we are, and how unselfish we are and how together we are. Are we going to value the small things this time of year that matter?

“Guys are in different roles, but there is no excuse. They understand that. That’s what they have been verbalizing. They just have to go out there and put it in action. We have to execute better, knock down shots on offense, stay true to our game plan discipline and our fundamentals. Guys are out there learning. Sometimes you got to learn the hard way.”

Jackson is shaking it off and doing what he can to remain unfazed.

“Every day is a test,” Jackson said. “This is just in between the lines. It’s another game. We have to continue doing what we do and it will turn around.

“We’ve played like 100,000 games. We’ve been here before. We’ve seen every type of scenario and game, with players in and out of the lineup. We’ve been getting booed for a year and a half. It ain’t s---.”

Up next

The Grizzlies will return home to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at 6:30 CT (TNT/92.9 ESPN).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
LeBron James Praises Anthony Davis For Leading The Lakers To A Crucial Win Against The Grizzlies: "You Are An Animal"
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis going beast mode in Lakers-Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 3/9/2023
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dillon Brooks unloads on Draymond Green, even Steph Curry in latest Grizzlies vs Warriors
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Ja Morant calls Memphis Grizzlies after win vs Golden State Warriors. Here's what he said.
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Ja Morant investigation: Why NBA could hand Grizzlies star lengthy suspension after latest off-court incident
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Steve Kerr Admits Mistake After Warriors Loss To Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Draymond Green's Viral Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Grizzlies
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Taylor Jenkins says Grizzlies tried to guide Ja Morant before gun incident: 'This came to a head'
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Could Be Away From The Memphis Grizzlies For Many Weeks
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Curry leads Golden State against Memphis after 40-point performance
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Another Grizzlies Veteran Will Reportedly Miss Time
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Shares Update On Ja Morant Following Win Against Warriors
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Kevon Looney's Injury Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Warriors' Draymond Green Calls Out Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Ahead Of Matchup On Thursday
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Draymond Green Shuts Down Warriors vs. Grizzlies Rivalry Talk
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis on Pau Gasol's mind as Lakers retire his jersey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy