Grizzlies fall to Lakers, learning 'the hard way'

LOS ANGELES — This one looked like it had promise. Seriously.

The Memphis Grizzlies went to the fourth quarter trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by only two. The last quarter has been the one that has haunted them all season.

They lost Friday night after being dominated in the final 12 minutes. They lost Sunday, blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth. Then they lost Tuesday, 112-103 at the Lakers, after leading by six with under 10 minutes to play.

It looked like Memphis might have the punch this time. Shooting guard Desmond Bane shook off his 0-for-8 shooting start to score seven quickly after the final quarter began. Mixed in with a David Roddy 3-pointer and Jaren Jackson Jr. free throws, Memphis had momentum.

It fizzled out with pace. Jackson picked up his fifth foul while positioning on the perimeter. Teammate Dillon Brooks picked up his fifth foul on a drive a little after that.

The Lakers followed with a 12-4 run over the next two minutes, regaining the lead and jumping on the back of superstar Anthony Davis, who finished with 30 points and 22 rebounds.

So the Grizzlies’ latest road trip ended 1-3, but much worse than that. Their star point guard, Ja Morant, is away from the team indefinitely, and perhaps their best bench player, Brandon Clarke, is done for the season with a torn Achilles.

Spaniard to Spaniard

The Lakers celebrated the retirement of Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey on Tuesday, flashing highlights of the big man’s accomplishments with the team during every timeout.

But Pau was a Grizzly first, and he acknowledged as much in his press conference before the game.

“Playing in Memphis was a dream come true,” Gasol said. “I was playing in the NBA and I was the second Spanish player to ever do it. I was the third pick of the draft, which was another unexpected accomplishment that sped up my departure from Spain.

“We tried to set the roots for the way the Grizzlies are today, and I’m proud of that. I’m proud of those guys: the young guys, the veteran guys. We started something in Memphis. ... I think we made our city excited and proud, and then things went another way.”

Marc Gasol, Pau’s brother, will one day have his number displayed inside FedExForum. He was in attendance on Tuesday, standing just off to the side as Pau addressed the crowd.

“What a special night, Pau Gasol, I had the fortune of working with him for a brief stint in Milwaukee,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “He had a tremendous impact on the Grizzlies organization and here in (Los Angeles) he was a multi-champion.”

Current Memphis forward Santi Aldama is attempting to continue the rich tradition of Spanish players to play for the Grizzlies. On Tuesday morning, Aldama spoke to a large contingent of media from Spain, calling Pau Gasol a trailblazer for basketball in his home country.

In the game, Aldama scored 11 points — 10 in the first half — and made two 3-pointers.

Brooks returns

Dillon Brooks received his 16th technical foul on Friday night, which forced him to serve a one-game suspension on Sunday against the Clippers.

Brooks made his return two days later with a new level of caution. If he receives two more technical fouls (18 overall), he’ll be suspended again.

“He has to be the most competitive guy that he can be,” Jenkins said about Brooks’ situation. “He has a fine line he has to walk. We had great dialogues leading up to his unfortunate suspension.”

Brooks was called for a foul in the first quarter on a play with minimal contact. Instead of arguing, he sealed his lips shut and gave the official a look of distaste.

It was a roller coaster of a night for the Grizzlies’ veteran wing, which is a trend. Brooks made a handful of his first field goal attempts, but went ice cold in the third quarter and missed his last seven shots to finish 5-for-17 from the floor with 13 points.

What now?

Can Memphis recover from this latest blow of disappointment?

The locker room was gutted when Clarke suffered a serious injury. It was silent on Tuesday as national media filed in to inevitably ask more questions about Morant.

The adversity the Grizzlies are facing at this moment is as testy as ever.

“(We are going to learn) truly what we are made of at the end of the day,” Jenkins said about the rest of a challenging season ahead. “We talk about competitive we are, and how unselfish we are and how together we are. Are we going to value the small things this time of year that matter?

“Guys are in different roles, but there is no excuse. They understand that. That’s what they have been verbalizing. They just have to go out there and put it in action. We have to execute better, knock down shots on offense, stay true to our game plan discipline and our fundamentals. Guys are out there learning. Sometimes you got to learn the hard way.”

Jackson is shaking it off and doing what he can to remain unfazed.

“Every day is a test,” Jackson said. “This is just in between the lines. It’s another game. We have to continue doing what we do and it will turn around.

“We’ve played like 100,000 games. We’ve been here before. We’ve seen every type of scenario and game, with players in and out of the lineup. We’ve been getting booed for a year and a half. It ain’t s---.”

