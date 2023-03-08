Subway Is Releasing a Footlong Potato Chip

Subway is celebrating National Potato Chip Day in a big way. Tuesday, the sandwich chain announced a new partnership with BAKED Lay's, one that will result in the world's first-ever footlong potato chip. For one day only, sandwich fiends will be able to get their hands on a BAKED Lay's potato chip measuring 12 inches in length.

"Surprising our fans with unexpected flavor combinations and unique culinary creations is what we do best," Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice said in a release. "We're grateful that our partners at Subway share our passion for creating meals that are as delicious as they are memorable."

Available on Tuesday, March 14th, there's just one slight catch--the BAKED Lay's Footlong will only be available at a single Subway location in Frisco, Texas. The Subway the chips will be available at is located at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Suite 100. The chips will only be available on National Potato Chip Day as supplies last.

The deal begins at 11:00 a.m. Central time on March 14th, and anyone lucky enough to visit the Frisco store and order a Subway Series footlong meal will be able to add a BAKED Lay's Footlong for free. Furthermore, only one chip will be available per person, so it's likely the chips will be incredibly rare on the aftermarket.

"Following the success of its first-ever footlong cookie, which debuted on National Cookie Day last year, Subway is continuing to fuel its fans' love for footlongs by partnering with BAKED Lay's to deliver the next world-famous snack staple," the company says of the release.

Related:

The footlong cookie was released last December as a part of National Cookie Day. Four different cookie options were available then, The Subway Cookie Club, The MexciCali, The Monster, and The Great Pickle.

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items - footlong subs and Subway cookies - was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, Culinary and Innovation at Subway. "We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."